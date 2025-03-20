"Would be thinking no different from Rohit and Virat fans" - Sanjay Manjrekar's blunt statement on star duo's Test form after 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes the recently concluded Champions Trophy should have no bearing on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test future. The legendary batting duo went through an extended lean patch in the red-ball format in the home series against New Zealand and the following Australian tour.

Both batters averaged under 16 in India's 0-3 home series whitewash to New Zealand. They fared no better in the five-Test series in Australia, with Kohli averaging a dismal 23.75 and Rohit an even worse 6.20. However, the duo were amongst the runs in the England ODIs and the subsequent Champions Trophy, helping India win the title in the latter.

In his column for the Hindustan Times, Manjrekar cautioned against mixing the duo's Test and ODI form, saying:

"To think that Virat and Rohit after the CT are now back in form would be like thinking no different from Rohit and Virat fans; 50 overs cricket can give you success while still carrying all the issues that prevented you from getting runs in Tests. One-day form confirms just one thing, that you have one-day form, not Test form or T20 form."

He added:

"To select both Rohit and Virat only on the basis of their recent CT performance would be being gullible. There was no evidence that could convince anyone that they have ironed out their Test match flaws. Pick them if you must, but with some skepticism, hoping that there is a pleasant surprise for all of us at this late stage of their careers."

Kohli was the fifth-highest run-scorer in the 2025 Champions Trophy with 218 runs at an average of 54.20, including two match-winning knocks against Pakistan and Australia. On the other hand, Rohit was back to providing India with blistering starts in the powerplay, capped off by a brilliant 76 in the final against New Zealand.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were woefully out of form in Tests" - Sanjay Manjrekar

The duo could not live up to their billing in the Indian whites against New Zealand and Australia [Credit: Getty]

Sanjay Manjrekar scoffed at the notion of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to form after their heroics in India's recent ODI games. The pair's struggles played a massive role in India's embarrassing 0-3 and 1-3 defeats to New Zealand at home and Australia Down Under respectively.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were woefully out of form in Tests against New Zealand at home and then in Australia, but only a few days later they were back ‘in form’ at the international level. To prove a point, Rohit Sharma even got a ODI hundred versus England at home. I can still get a big one if I really want to after that – he promptly went back to getting his entertaining cameos at the top of the order," said Manjrekar.

He added:

"I wonder if the selectors, former cricketers themselves, consider all this when picking the India team for the England tour in July. It’s a few months off but it is the next big test of Indian cricket after the five-Test drubbing in Australia."

Kohli and Rohit's Test struggles meant India finished outside the top two for the first time in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. The Asian giants will not be part of the WTC final for the first time in the tournament's three-edition history.

