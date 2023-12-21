"Would've won us the World Cup" - Fans erupt as Sanju Samsons hits maiden ODI ton in 3rd IND vs SA ODI

India's wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson starred with the bat in the third ODI against South Africa in Paarl on Thursday, December 21.

Samson was promoted to No. 3 in the third ODI. He walked out to bat when the Men in Blue were 34/1 in 4.4 overs. The right-handed batter delivered a phenomenal performance in the must-win encounter, notching up his maiden ODI ton.

The 29-year-old was under pressure after his scratchy 12-run knock in the second ODI. However, he made amends in the subsequent encounter, scoring 108 runs off 114 deliveries.

Sanju Samson earned widespread praise on social media for his batting exploits in the third ODI. Here are some of the top reactions:

Sanju Samson's clutch knock came to an end in the 46th over. He perished while trying to play an attacking shot off Lizaad Williams' bowling. The batter failed to get the desired connection and was caught by Reeza Hendricks at extra cover.

Sanju Samson's century helped India register a 296-run total in ODI series decider

South Africa won the toss in the third ODI and elected to field first. They were off to an impressive start, as Indian openers Rajat Patidar (22) and Sai Sudharsan (10) failed to score big runs at the top.

The visitors were reeling at 49/2 at one stage. Sanju Samson and KL Rahul steadied the ship for their team, forming an important 52-run stand for the third wicket.

Following skipper Rahul's dismissal, Samson stitched together a stunning 116-run stand alongside Tilak Varma for the fourth wicket. Varma also struck a fine half-century, finishing with 52 runs off 77 balls.

Rinku Singh also chipped in with a 38-run knock. However, India lost wickets at regular intervals towards the back end, ultimately finishing 296/8 in 50 overs. With the series tied at 1-1, the winner of this clash will win the three-match series.

