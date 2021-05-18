Wriddhiman Saha tests Covid-19 negative; to be part of the India squad for England tour

Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has returned a negative Covid-19 result. He will be a part of the Indian squad that will tour England for the WTC final and the five-match Test series against the hosts.

Saha was earlier named in the 20-member contingent that will fly to England, but his final selection was subject to fitness clearance. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketer tested Covid-19 positive on 4 May, just a day after two positive cases were reported in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp.

Wriddhiman Saha is soon expected to join the other Team India squad members in Mumbai who will quarantine themselves before departing for the United Kingdom.

Earlier, the 36-year-old posted a health update on Twitter where he said that he felt much better even though one of the two tests that were done came out as positive.

"My quarantine period is still not over. As a part of the routine check up, 2 tests were done, out of which 1 was negative and the other one came as positive. Otherwise, I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without the whole context," he wrote.

Rishabh Pant likely to be the first-choice keeper ahead of Wriddhiman Saha

With the purple patch that he has hit of late, it is likely that Rishabh Pant will continue to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for Team India.

The youngster has improved upon his wicketkeeping tremendously in recent times and has been a massive asset with the bat in the game's longest format.

Thus far, Rishabh Pant has played three Test matches in England. In six innings, the Delhi cricketer scored 162 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 64.28, including a highest score of 114.

In the last 12 months, he has scored 544 runs in 11 innings at an average of 60.44 and was instrumental in India's triumph in Australia.

Wriddhiman Saha, meanwhile, is yet to play a Test match in England. He has played 29 of his 38 Tests in the sub-continent, four games each in Australia and West Indies and one in South Africa.