"I will not hold back" - Wriddhiman Saha warns journalist against threatening him again

Wriddhiman Saha has explained why he hasn't revealed the identity of the journalist who threatened him for an interview, while also sternly warning him/her against repeating his/her deeds.

In a Twitter thread, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter said that "on grounds of humanity" he wanted to protect the journalist's career and the reputation of his/her family.

He said he revealed a screenshot of their personal chat on social media to protect others from similar "bullying". Saha, however, added that he won't "won't hold back" from exposing him/her if something like that happens again.

He wrote:

"I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name."

He added:

"My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back."

He concluded by thanking everyone who's supported him since sharing the screenshot. The 37-year-old said:

"I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude."

In the now-viral tweet, Saha shared how a "so-called respected journalist" threatened him by saying, "I don't take insults kindly, I will remember this" and "this wasn't something ypu (you) should have done" when the 40-Test-old cricketer apparently didn't reply to his calls for an interview.

We will ask Wriddhiman Saha about his tweet and what is the real incident: BCCI's Arun Dhumal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly likely to launch an investigation into the matter. In an interview with the PTI, board treasurer Arun Dhumal said BCCI bosses "will ask" Saha about the "real incident" and the context of the tweet. He said:

"Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman."

The West Bengal wicketkeeper-batter didn't get a call-up for India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. He's likely to return to action during IPL 2022, playing for the Gujarat Titans.

