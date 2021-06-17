WTC Final: "60-40 in favour of New Zealand"- Brendon McCullum hands Kiwis the advantage

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum believes the Kiwis have a slight advantage over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The summit clash is set to begin on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The 39-year-old feels New Zealand's two-match Test series against England will have given them some much-needed match practice before the showpiece event. The Kiwis won the series 1-0 and the result would certainly have boosted their confidence.

🎶🗣 Pop inside the changing room and chat to the boys after our first Test series win in England since ‘99 🏏#backtheblackcaps #CricketNation #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/KXKBsYlhgX — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 14, 2021

Speaking to India Today on eSalaamCricket, Brendon McCullum also opined that the WTC final promises to be a close one because of the world-class talent present on both sides.

"Two of the best teams on the form have reached the final. I think 60-40 in favour of New Zealand. It's going to be close. The match practice that New Zealand are going to have leading into the final could just title it in their way. I think it's going to be close," Brendon McCullum stated.

We are in for a ripping WTC final: Brendon McCullum

There has been a growing rivalry between India and New Zealand in cricket over the years. However, Brendon McCullum maintained the fact that both countries have incredible respect for each other and that makes the final even more special.

The New Zealand legend reckons the final could be an absolute humdinger and may go all the way down to the wire. Although New Zealand have the momentum, McCullum is wary of the quality that India bring to the table.

"Just as New Zealand respects India, as a fan, I will respect India, knowing how good they are and the fighting spirit they have. I think we are in for a ripping World Test Championship final. May the best team win and the best game," Brendon McCullum signed off.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee