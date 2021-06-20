WTC Final: "Cheteshwar Pujara's technique can put pressure on non-striker"- Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg believes India's Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara's inability to rotate strike frequently in England could cause a bit of added pressure on the batsman at the non-striker's end. Pujara's 'slow batting' has been a point of debate for a number of years now and Hogg gave his opinion on it.

The former Australian left-arm wrist spinner feels that although Cheteshwar Pujara's low strike-rate was effective against Australia Down Under, the ball will keep on swinging in England for a longer period of time. Brad Hogg wants Pujara to be more proactive while batting in these tough conditions.

Cheteshwar Pujara been hit on the helmet by a Neil Wagner bouncer, Wagner quickly comes up and checks on him. pic.twitter.com/y9PbQGWrpz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 19, 2021

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained how the batsmen at the other end might feel the pressure if Cheteshwar Pujara is unable to bat with freedom.

"In Australia, the ball doesn't swing for long. But in England, the ball continues to swing even after it gets old and this is where Pujara's technique might cause more issues than not. It took a long time to get off the mark yesterday and if the batsman at the non-striker's end is in full flow, it is going to put pressure and that can create a bit of impatience and cause a wicket or two with his partner at the other end," Brad Hogg opined.

Cheteshwar Pujara will be key in wearing down England bowlers: Brad Hogg

Although Cheteshwar Pujara struggled in the first innings of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Brad Hogg feels his ability to tire down the opposition bowlers will be key against England.

Cheteshwar Pujara was effective in tiring down Australian bowlers over the last two Test series and was instrumental in helping India emerge victorious. With the likes of Stuart Broad and James Anderson in their late 30s, Hogg reckons Pujara's ability to bat long will once again be crucial for India in their long series.

"I like the aspect that he is willing to bat time. If he bats for a long period of time in the first innings, he will wear the opposition bowlers down. When you are going to come up against England in a five-match Test series, that first Test match, wearing the older bowlers down like Broad and Anderson is going to be key," Brad Hogg signed off.

