WTC Final: David Warner congratulates Kane Williamson and his team on winning the inaugural World Test Championship

Australian opener David Warner has congratulated Kane Williamson and his team on winning the first-ever ICC World Test Championship on June 23 (Wednesday). New Zealand triumphed over India by eight wickets at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton to win their first ever major ICC trophy.

The WTC final was a great advertisement for Test cricket with both sides giving their 100 percent to stake their claim to Test supremacy. Ultimately, it was Williamson's resilience and determination that took the Kiwis over the line.

Wishes poured in soon after Ross Taylor hit the winning runs. David Warner also took to Instagram to congratulate Kane Williamson & co.

He wrote:

"Credit to these two fantastic leaders! A great hard fought game, even with a bit of weather about there was an eventual winner and that was NZ. Awesome for test cricket!! Well done to @kane_s_w and his team for being the victors of the WTC."

India were 64/2 when play started on the final day with two of their finest batters, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, in the middle. But Kyle Jamieson, who was awarded Player of the Match for his seven-wicket haul, made early inroads removing both overnight batters.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor's resilience give Kiwis their first ICC title

Rishabh Pant tried to play a counter-attacking knock but ultimately perished after scoring 41 runs. Trent Boult (3/39) and Tim Southee (4/48) were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand in the second innings.

With 139 runs required to secure the title, the Black Caps openers got off to a decent start. India's pacers struggled to make any breakthroughs and Kohli had to rely on Ravichandran Ashwin's crafty off-spin to draw first blood.

The @BLACKCAPS dressing room the moment Ross Taylor hit the winning runs in the #WTC21 Final 📹 pic.twitter.com/FAO5vuYGd8 — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

Ashwin removed both openers to ignite some hope in India. But Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor's gritty 96-run stand took the Kiwis to their maiden ICC title.

An ecstatic Kane Williamson stated that everyone who is a part of this squad deserves credit for this success.

"It's a special feeling. It's nice to get one under the belt. I'd like to thank Virat and the Indian team. The heart that our team showed was commendable. It's the first time we have come away with a world title and the 22 players who played a big part in getting across the line deserve all the appreciation. This will be remembered for a long time," Kane Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

