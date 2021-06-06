WTC Final: ICC clarifies on follow-on rule for India-New Zealand Test

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that there will be no change in the follow-on rule if the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton is wiped out.

In usual Test matches, the margin of lead needed to enforce a follow-on is reduced from 200 to 150 runs if the opening day’s play is washed out. However, with a reserve day available, this rule will not come into play in the WTC final, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

While the WTC final date is slated to be played from June 18-22, June 23 has been set aside as a reserve day.

The ICC playing conditions (clause 14) states: "14.1.1: The side which bats first and leads by at least 200 runs shall have the option of requiring the other side to follow their innings. 14.1.2 The same option shall be available in matches of shorter duration with the minimum leads as follows: - 150 runs in a match of 3 or 4 days; - 100 runs in a 2-day match; - 75 runs in a 1-day match."

However, in case of the WTC final, a lead of 200 runs to enforce a follow-on will apply even if the first day’s play is washed out. That is because the match will remain a five-day affair even if it begins on the second day. In case, the second day’s play is also washed out, the follow-on rule will then change to 150 runs.

Team India is pumped to be in the #WTC final, but Captain Kohli is looking at the bigger picture.

🤩



1️⃣5️⃣ days to go. ⌛️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TeamIndia #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/uAWa8yCKoV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2021

ICC also clarifies on new player review rule

The ICC also informed that, as per the new player review rule, the fielding captain or the dismissed batter would be able to ask the umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball before deciding whether or not to opt a review. The ICC said in this regard:

"Player Review - this is a new standard playing condition. Previously the playing conditions prevented a player from asking the umpire any questions before launching a review which led to the unreasonable loss of a review when the player and umpire had a different opinion on whether a shot had been played. This has been changed to allow either the fielding captain or the dismissed batter to ask the umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball prior to deciding whether to initiate a player review."

ICC announced its playing conditions for the WTC final last month. Apart from reserve day and player review changes, there will be modified DRS and short-run rules in accordance with changes in international playing conditions.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey to help us better serve your cricket needs.

Edited by BH