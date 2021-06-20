WTC final: "If India win this Test, it will be because of their openers" - Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg believes the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill did a fantastic job of negotiating the new-ball burst from the New Zealand pacers in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India were put in to bat under tough conditions with clouds hovering and the pitch covered with grass. However, New Zealand's hopes of triggering a collapse were dashed by some brilliant batting from Rohit and Gill. The duo adjusted their game really well and showed patience while waiting for the occasional loose delivery.

#TeamIndia openers have got off to a great start here in the final of the #WTC21.



50-run partnership comes up between @ImRo45 & @RealShubmanGill 💪💪



Follow the game here - https://t.co/tSsZ2pr0xm pic.twitter.com/VzU9NcKBoq — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained how important the opening partnership of 62 runs for India was, as it set the foundation for a competitive first-innings total.

"I think both opening batsmen were absolutely sensational. They are more of a free-flowing type of players and had to adjust their game according to the tough conditions and play patiently. For me, they are the ones who put the New Zealand pacers on the backfoot," Brad Hogg opined.

Brad Hogg also pointed out the adjustments that Rohit and Gill made to bat outside the crease and upset the rhythm of the pacers. He added:

"Being prepared to bat outside their crease and walk down the wicket takes a lot of courage on day one of a Test match where the ball is moving both ways prestigiously. If India win this Test match, it will be because of the openers' forcefulness."

New Zealand pacers got a bit greedy with the new ball: Brad Hogg

The likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult were going to be difficult to negotiate for the Indian openers under conditions favoring seam and swing. However, Brad Hogg feels the Kiwi pacers didn't get their line and length right and the Indian openers took advantage of it.

"I think New Zealand with the new ball got a little bit greedy. They went away from their renowned gameplan which is hitting a good length. They went a little bit too full and got a bit greedy with extra swing and wanting to get too many early wickets rather than being nice and patient and they paid the price. India got off to a good start, scoring 4 runs per over till the 10-over mark," Brad Hogg signed off.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee