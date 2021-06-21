WTC Final | India can still make a grand comeback in this match: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja believes India can still make a grand comeback in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton.

India are currently in a spot of bother after being bowled out for a paltry score of 217 runs in the first innings. In reply, the Black Caps were at 101/2 before bad light stopped play on Day 3 of the WTC Final.

Although India are on the backfoot, Ramiz Raja believes the Asian Giants can make a comeback if they play competitive cricket.

New Zealand lose their openers in the final session as they go to stumps on 101/2, trailing India by 116 runs.#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/384ZivHQu3 pic.twitter.com/QUv88e6OXB — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2021

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"India should ensure that New Zealand don't have a big lead. They need to keep up the pressure and take wickets at regular intervals backed by good catching."

"Virat Kohli needs to have a straight and simple gameplan and everyone should be on the same page with defined roles.

He added that India will have to "hit back at New Zealand consistently and make life difficult for them" in the WTC final.

"It will be tough, there will be pressure but it is not impossible and India can make a grand comeback. All is not lost for India and they need to play competitive cricket to make a comeback," Ramiz Raja added.

WTC Final: Ramiz Raja believes New Zealand have a "one-dimensional bowling attack"

The 58-year-old believes India have a potent bowling attack that can pick up 20 wickets in a Test match. He added that the presence of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja could make life difficult for the New Zealand batters in the WTC final.

"India have been successful in this format because of his bowling attack. They have bowlers who can pick 20 wickets. Going forward, I feel India will be better served because they have two spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja if the wickets get dry," he said.

Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 19, 2021

Ramiz Raja feels the Kiwi attack for the WTC final, consisting of four fast bowlers, is a little uni-dimensional.

"New Zealand, on the other hand, is a one-dimensional attack and the bowling attack is best suited for first innings," he signed off.

