WTC Final: "India need to put up runs on the board, only then we have a chance" - Kiran More 

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Kiran More has opined that the country's batsmen will have a major role to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

The Kiwis will play two Tests against England, starting June 2 at Lord’s, before the WTC final. India’s tour of England will begin with the WTC summit clash against the Kiwis in Southampton from June 18.

In a YouTube discussion on The Curtly & Karishma Show, More stated that unless India put up decent runs on the board, they cannot compete with New Zealand in the WTC final. He said:

“India need to put up runs on the board, only then we have a chance in the WTC final. We have a good fast bowling attack. Earlier, when we played, the third guy used to be a spinner, but now we have 8-9 good fast bowlers.”

More further praised New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as one of the greatest of the modern era and the Blackcaps as a very smart team. He added:

“I am looking forward to this Test championship. New Zealand team will be led by Kane Williamson, who is one of the great players of this era. He sets a good example and they are a very well balanced team. When it comes to Test cricket, they play really well. They lost in the 2019 World Cup final. I don’t know how that thing worked. But, coming to this Test, it is not going to be easy for India.”

“New Zealand play very smartly. They plan every hour and, when they go to the ground, they implement those plans. That is the beauty of New Zealand cricket. You look at the overall history of New Zealand cricket, they have not won the world championship (World Cup), but they are the most dangerous team in world cricket.”

More hailed India for the way they came back in the WTC after being bundled out for 36 in Adelaide. He credited Ajinkya Rahane, in particular, for leading the fightback. The former keeper said:

“The way India came back in WTC was unbelievable. Of course, they played at home, but they way they played in Australia, without Virat Kohli… They lost the first Test, and nobody gave them a chance to win those two Test matches. I would give lot of credit to Ajinkya Rahane for that and the young players. We can give a lot of credit to BCCI as well. They have put in a lot of hard work in the cricket academies and overall cricket development in India.”

Ishant Sharma vs Tim Southee



Who’s going to have a bigger impact in the WTC Final? 🏆🤔#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/lnaXoo8Wnt — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 1, 2021

India may start as favorites in WTC final: Curtly Ambrose

According to former West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose, India will be slight favorites going into the WTC final. However, he added that New Zealand as a team are extremely dangerous, which could make the contest intriguing.

Ambrose said:

“India, I believe, may start as favorites. They are a strong overall team. But New Zealand, they have knack of sneaking up quietly. They don’t have a lot of big names or stars in their team. Kane Williamson, yes, is a star performer, but they tend to play well together. So they are a team you have to keep an eye on and be very careful against them. I am looking forward to an exciting match. It is going to be interesting.”

India are slated to land in the UK on June 3. Upon arrival in Southampton, which is the venue for the WTC final, they will be placed in managed isolation, as recently informed by the ICC.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better serve your cricket needs.