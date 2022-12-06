WTC final likely to begin from June 7 at The Oval - Reports 

The second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) will reportedly see the final being played from June 7 onwards at The Oval in London, England. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the final dates are yet to be confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), but it is believed that, much like the previous edition, the provision of a reserve day will be available.

The premier clash for glory in the longest format is perilously close to the tentative date for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final, which is expected to end on either May 28 or June 4.

The report further states that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to commence the 16th edition of the competition on either March 31 or April 1, with the latter being the preferred date for the kickstart.

With the IPL restoring to a home-and-away format from next season, the first match is expected to take place in Ahmedabad, the home of the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans (GT).

While the final dates for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league are yet to be penciled in, the slender gap regardless between the finals of the IPL and the World Test Championship (WTC) casts doubt on the fitness level of the players along with the ever-added presence of injury.

It is to be noted that the IPL has availed a dedicated two-and-a-half-month window, according to the recently released Future Tours Programme (FTP).

In terms of the workload of the Indian players in the build-up to the WTC final should they make it, they will play four Tests and three ODIs against Australia in the February-March window. The home series is expected to culminate on March 22, giving the players a 10-day break to regroup and refresh.

Team India still in contention to make it to the WTC final

The Men in Blue are currently placed fourth in the WTC table, behind Australia, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

India are currently gearing up to face Bangladesh in their final away series in the form of two Tests before locking horns with league leaders Australia across four Tests at home.

Optimum results across their remaining six fixtures should help them seal a spot in the top two, ensuring them a spot in the final for the second cycle in succession. Team India were beaten by New Zealand in the final of the inaugural edition in July 2021 in Southampton.

