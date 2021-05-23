WTC Final: "Ravindra Jadeja will be the X-Factor"- Monty Panesar

Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar believes Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the player to watch out for in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in England, set to begin on June 18.

India will face off against New Zealand in the showpiece event and this promises to be an absolutely enthralling battle between two heavyweights of Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja's presence has given excellent balance to the Indian team and Monty Panesar reckons the all-rounder will be more than handy.

With conditions aiding the seamers in England, India might be tempted to go in with six pure batsmen, a wicketkeeper and four pure bowlers. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Panesar explained why he opines Ravindra Jadeja should play ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin if India opts for a single spinner.

"For me, Ravindra Jadeja will be the X-factor. He's been in terrific form in the IPL. If India decides to go with just one spinner, I'll go with Jadeja instead of R Ashwin as the spin-bowling option. Jadeja's defensive bowling skill and being a left-armer give him an upper hand," Monty Panesar asserted.

What makes Ravindra Jadeja valuable to the Indian team?

Ravindra Jadeja has improved in leaps and bounds as as batsman over the past couple of years and has been on the rise across all three formats. But his impact in red-ball cricket has been monumental.

The 32-year-old has raised his average to over 36 as a batsman in Tests and this has made him perfectly capable of batting at No.7. It has also given the Indian team the luxury of going in with five bowling options, even in overseas conditions.

Jadeja's all-round contribution in last year's Boxing Day Test last year Down Under helped India fight back in what was a memorable series for the visitors. Although he is coming back from a long injury lay-off, he will be keen to get back into the scheme of things and deliver in all three departments.