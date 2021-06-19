WTC Final: "Scored 34 more than expected" - Twitterati trolls Rohit Sharma for throwing his wicket away

Rohit Sharma's first Test innings in England as an opener came to a disappointing end as he had to depart for a well-made 34. The 34-year-old looked solid in his defense and played each ball to its merit.

However, Rohit Sharma couldn't resist when he saw a fuller delivery from Kyle Jamieson. Hanging his bat outside off-stump, Rohit edged one behind to Tim Southee, who completed an excellent catch at first slip.

Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Indian fans were extremely disappointed as they wanted Rohit Sharma to prove his mettle in these tough batting conditions. However, some also trolled the star opener for throwing away yet another good start. Here's how Twitter reacted to Rohit's dismissal:

Rohit Sharma 🤝 throwing wickets after good start. But well played Hitman gave much needed good start 💙#WTC2021 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 19, 2021

Rohit sharma scored 34 more than what was expected from him in English conditions 😱 — A (@Hahahaitsokay) June 19, 2021

Rohit gets out playing on 5th stump… after doing all the hard work. Sad. @BoriaMajumdar @bhogleharsha @virendersehwag — ManishChokhani (@chokhani_manish) June 19, 2021

Phrase 'Flatter to deceive' is henceforth called Rohit Sharma. — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) June 19, 2021

Rohit Sharma did his job well for India at opening. Never easy facing out Duke ball for first time, but he played well for his 34. Sees out 20 overs with Shubman Gill before getting out. pic.twitter.com/pBsViPg9rz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 19, 2021

Rohit Sharma as opener in Test Cricket in Overseas:-



26(77).

52(98).

44(74).

7(21).

34(68).



1 Fifty, 1 40s Plus Scores. He performed well in overseas or SENA countries so far. #INDvNZ — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 19, 2021

What the hell it is ??



What's the role of experience then ??

He has lot of experience but he can't be just score runs ☹️



That's why he is home track you know you better know ☹️ — Yogeshsingh3765 (@YogeshS60079723) June 19, 2021

People will understand but clown will never ever understand — ⧼ʀᴏʜɪᴛᴹᴵ⁻ᴵᶜᵀ🇮🇳 (@Rokum45) June 19, 2021

Rohit sharma should stop throwing away his wicket after being set, its high time now!!#WTCFinal2021 — Atharva Savvasher (@Athy_Savvasher) June 19, 2021

India were put in to bat by Kane Williamson on a greenish surface and under overcast conditions. However, both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were excellent right from ball one. They patiently left the deliveries well outside off-stump, but didn't miss out on loose balls and punished them to the fence.

Rohit Sharma had a lot to prove, and questions were asked about whether he had the technique to be successful in these testing conditions. He had a habit of planting his front foot and taking it a bit too across, bringing the LBW into play.

Rohit made adjustments to his technique and was rewarded with instant results. Some of his backfoot punches were simply exquisite and pleasing to the eye. Adding 62 runs alongside Gill for the opening wicket, Rohit Sharma has given India a great start.

New Zealand bowlers, especially Tim Southee and Trent Boult, might be guilty of not being consistent in their line and length. But the two quick wickets of Rohit and Gill have certainly brought them roaring back into the contest. It will be interesting to see how things pan out further for both teams.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Parimal Dagdee