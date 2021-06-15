WTC final: Sunil Gavaskar reveals four player battles to watch out for

Sunil Gavaskar believes there will be several small battles that will be fought during the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

While talking to the Times of India, the first player battle that Sunil Gavaskar pointed out was between the two captains - Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Both are arguably the best batsmen of their respective sides and are considered modern-day greats.

"Dismissing Kane Williamson is a very tough task in WTC Final, but on the other side, you have Virat Kohli who has 70 internationals Tons." - Salman Butt (On his YT channel) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 14, 2021

Rohit Sharma's progress as a Test opener has been meteoric to say the least. However, Sunil Gavaskar feels the right-handed batsman might face his toughest test against the left-arm pace and swing of Trent Boult in English conditions.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of the mainstays of the Indian Test team over almost the past decade. However, according to Sunil Gavaskar, Pujara's problems against the short ball make his contest with Neil Wagner interesting.

Sunil Gavaskar also believes how Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah bowls to Devon Conway would be crucial to the outcome of the match. He said:

"There are always battles within a battle. So clearly the one between Kohli and Williamson, the top two batsmen in Test cricket on a batting level, will be as crucial as the one between Trent Boult and Rohit Sharma or a Neil Wagner versus Cheteshwar Pujara and a Jasprit Bumrah versus Conway. That's something to look forward to."

New Zealand will head into the WTC final on the back of a 1-0 win over England, their first Test series triumph on English soil in 22 years.

India have more impact players than New Zealand: Sunil Gavaskar

Team India's Intra Squad match ahead of the WTC Final so far, players scorecard:-



•Rishabh Pant - 121*(94).

•KL Rahul - Century.

•Shubman Gill - 85(135).

•Rohit Sharma - 80+ Runs.

•Ravindra Jadeja - 54*(76).

•Ishant Sharma - 36/3

•Mohammad Siraj - 22/2 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 13, 2021

While many believe the Kiwis have the edge in the final due to known conditions and match practice, Sunil Gavaskar reckons the Indian team will be fresher and up for the challenge.

The 71-year-old is of the opinion that the Indian team have several match-winners who can deliver under pressure and single-handedly turn the tide on the opposition. Gavaskar added:

"There are some who think New Zealand have the advantage of being match ready (after their 1-0 series win in England). But then India will be match hungry and fresh and eager to get on the ground after a month of inaction. India have more impact players with both bat and ball and they should win this game."

The WTC final will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18th.

NZ are a high class team .. Read the situation with the Bat in hand,skilful with the ball & catch brilliantly .. Really fancy them to beat India next week .. #ENGvNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 13, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar