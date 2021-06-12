WTC Final: "Trent Boult vs Rohit Sharma is a contest I am looking forward to" - Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is looking forward to the battle between Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. India will lock horns with New Zealand in the marquee clash at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 18 (Friday).

Sehwag believes if Rohit Sharma can get his eye in against the likes of Boult and Tim Southee, the Mumbai Indians skipper could play a big knock in the all-important game.

“No doubt the Trent Boult-Tim Southee combination will pose a lot of challenge for Indians. They can move the ball both ways and are brilliant while bowling in partnerships also,” Virender Sehwag told PTI.

“Trent Boult vs Rohit Sharma is a contest I am looking forward to. If Rohit gets set and sees off Boult’s opening spell, it will be a treat to watch,” he added.

Mike Hesson said India will probably go with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at WTC final, but Mayank Agarwal needs to be considered. He has faced the New Zealand attack in New Zealand, where he would have got some crucial experience. (To PTI). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2021

This will be the first time Rohit Sharma opens the innings in red-ball cricket in English conditions. But Virender Sehwag feels having prior experience of playing in these conditions during the 2014 tour will certainly help the Hitman.

“Rohit Sharma is a fantastic batsman and he has played Test cricket in England earlier also (2014) so I think he can manage well as we have seen in recent times when he has opened the batting. I have no doubt that he will score runs in England this time," said Sehwag.

“Obviously, as it is for any opener, he would have to be careful for the first 10 overs and see off that new ball to understand the conditions first. I am sure he will get a chance to show his range of strokes,” he added.

Rishabh Pant knows his batting better than anybody else: Virender Sehwag

India's young wicket-keeper batter will be a vital cog in the team's line-up for the WTC final. Virender Sehwag wants Rishabh Pant to play his natural game and not get bogged down by the alien conditions on offer.

Rishabh Pant scored a fifty in the Intra Squad practice match ahead of the WTC final. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/BmaREnaf7k — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 12, 2021

“Rishabh Pant knows his batting better than anybody else and he should focus on what he can do best for the team rather than get worried about what ex-cricketers, commentators and media is saying,” Virender Sehwag said.

“The focus for Rishabh should be one one ball at a time. If the ball is there to be hit, he should hit it. I don’t think he needs to change approach as he has got success with the same approach and Test matches are different ball game. “Of late, he has understood his role in the team and he is a very critical player for India in Test matches coming in at No 6. If he gets set and starts scoring runs, he can change the game in a session and we have all seen that," he signed off.

