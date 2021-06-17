WTC Final: "Very very unfortunate"- Fans react as Siraj misses out on India's playing XI

India have announced their playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting Friday (June 18) at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. As expected, India have gone in with a five-pronged bowling attack, consisting of three quicks and two spinners, but pacer Mohammed Siraj misses out.

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will be playing, which gives India added depth in the batting department. In the pace attack, the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah will have the responsibility of tormenting the New Zealand batsmen.

Twitter reacts to India's playing XI for WTC final

Fans on Twitter are highly excited and are looking forward to the marquee event. India have shown their cards early and are banking on their strongest XI despite the conditions not quite suited to the idea of playing two spinners. Here is how the fans reacted to India's playing XI:

Very very unfortunate for Mohammad Siraj, no place for him in the India's playing XI for WTC Final against NZ. Because he is one of the top fast bowler for india in recent times. He said his dream to play WTC Final. Feels bad for Siraj. But Siraj you're champion man. #INDvsNZ — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 17, 2021

Highlights of India's Playing XI for the WTC Final against New Zealand:-



•Rohit & Gill - Openers.

•India playing with 2 Spinners.

•Ravi Jadeja's Comeback in the XI.

•India is playing with 3 pacer.

•Ishant, Shami, Bumrah India's 3 quicks.

•No place for Mohammad Siraj — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 17, 2021

India going with 3 seamers, Ashwin and Jadeja - Batting till number 8. No Siraj as they have went the trio of Bumrah - Shami - Ishant, who has been the backbone of fast bowling from 2018. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 17, 2021

Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Ashwin, Jadeja will be playing together for the first time in Test cricket and it will be in the WTC final from tomorrow. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 17, 2021

Just hope dropping Siraj don't cost us. The bottom three not able to bat at all made us pick two spinners. All the best boys. #INDvNZ #WTCFinal https://t.co/nXj9fislGK — B* (@EdgedAndGone) June 17, 2021

R Sharma, S Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Pant, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, I Sharma, M Shami, J Bumrah. India have named their playing XI for the #WTCFinal 🇮🇳🇳🇿🏏



Shami ahead of Siraj. Right choice? — Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) June 17, 2021

Congratulations India on winning the WTC Final 👏🏼 https://t.co/GpvdSCsYZh — Akbar (@Cricbar) June 17, 2021

For all those experts who said Siraj will be in the playing XI... here goes!#INDvsNZ #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/pnBPGlVGrC — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) June 17, 2021

Indian team looks to be evenly poised on all 3 departments- batting , bowling and fielding with jadejas inclusion.. All the best @BCCI #WTCFinal #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/5tIzIbymET — Ganesh Kumar (@Ganeshkumarsp1) June 17, 2021

India's incredible Test series win Down Under was enough to convince the management that the five-bowler theory gave them enough depth in both the batting and bowling departments. But this will ironically be the first time that Ashwin, Jadeja, Ishant, Shami and Bumrah will be playing a Test together.

In similar conditions, a full-strength Indian team was beaten by New Zealand at home and that is something that would give Kane Williamson and his men immense confidence. But India will be wary of their opponents this time and will be keen to put their best foot forward.

A strong top six with Virat Kohli as the fulcrum will also be crucial as runs on the board will be an important factor in India gaining an upper hand over New Zealand. The form of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and the X-factor of Rishabh Pant will have the fans thrilled.

New Zealand haven't announced their playing XI yet, but India have made their intentions clear that they are up and ready for the challenge.

