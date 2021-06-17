WTC Final: Watch - Focus on Kane Williamson as New Zealand gear up for the final tie

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson underwent a rigorous training session in the build-up to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in Southampton. The match is set to begin on June 18th.

Williamson, who missed the second Test against England due to an elbow injury, had a complete training session alongside his teammates. The Black Caps cricketers played a game of football to warm up before having a full-fledged net session.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared some clips from New Zealand's training session, two days ahead of the summit clash.

Watch the clip here:

Kane Williamson looked comfortable while batting and fielding although he sported a black strap around his elbow, which has been troubling him in the recent past.

The New Zealand skipper copped up the injury earlier this year and missed three games in the IPL 2021 before the second Test against England at Edgbaston.

A week-long gap after the first Test against England has helped Kane Williamson recover full fitness, confirmed head coach Gary Stead.

“Kane and BJ have certainly benefitted from their week of rest and rehabilitation and we expect them to be fit and available for the final,” Stead had said.

Kane Williamson loses top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batsmen

The 30-year-old Williamson lost his numero uno spot in the ICC Rankings to Australia's Steve Smith days ahead of the WTC final.

He managed only 13 runs in the drawn first Test against England at Lord’s before missing the second Test. As a result, Williamson has slipped five points behind Smith’s 891 rating points and is second on the latest list of Test batters.

Kane Williamson's counterpart in the WTC final, Virat Kohli, has moved up a spot to occupy fourth spot in the rankings. England skipper Joe Root slipped to fifth spot owing to an ordinary series against New Zealand.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra