WTC Final: "You need to be disciplined, show resolve, be resilient" - Ravichandran Ashwin on what Test cricket means to him

Team India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara have opened up on what Test cricket means to them. The two have been among the strong pillars of skipper Virat Kohli's ruthless Indian side that has dominated Test cricket for the past five to six years.

Ashwin has been one of the modern-day greats produced by India in Tests. He has been one of Kohli's main weapons at home and has shown in the recent tour Down Under that he is effective in overseas conditions too.

"It's a lot of hard work, it tests everything."



The 34-year-old believes Test cricket is about not giving up no matter how difficult the situation gets. In a video posted on ICC's official Twitter handle, here is what Ashwin had to say:

"Test cricket is directly proportional to the way you live your life. You play it the way you live it. You need to be disciplined, show resolve, be resilient, be ready to take those punches day in day out and still be ready to bounce back," Ashwin opined.

India's Cheteshwar Pujara also gives his insights on Test cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara has arguably been one of the mainstays of India's batting line-up over the past decade. He has scored runs in all conditions and has been known for his incredible temperament and ability to bat for a long period of time.

The 33-year-old talked about how Test cricket tests the discipline that a player needs to show and the level of concentration that is required to be dedicated.

"One of the most challenging formats of this game. It requires lot of commitment through all five days. Sometimes the Test match can go in last session and the result may be decided then. So you need that commitment, discipline and that is the beauty about this game. Because one day you are on top, the next day you might fail and then you have to bounce back again," Pujara asserted.

Team India is currently battling it out against New Zealand at the World Test Championship Final. Kohli and his men are on the backfoot at the moment, with the Kiwis having eight wickets in hand and trailing by just 116 runs.

However, India are still not down and out of the contest. They will need to put their best foot forward and turn the tide if they are to become the first world champions of Test cricket.

