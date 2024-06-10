"Yaar log kitne creative hote hai" - Actress Poonam Pandey reacts to hilarious poster in IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup match 

Team India secured a thrilling six-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 9. Following the clash, Indian actress Poonam Pandey shared an Instagram story, reacting to a fan holding a funny poster.

Pandey seemed impressed with the Indian supporter's creativity. The particular fan was seen holding a placard which read:

"Dekh bhai, chillana hai to India-India chillana. Pak-Pak to murgi bhi karti hai (Look brother, if you want to shout, then shout India-India. Even chickens do Pak-Pak)."

Sharing the poster, Pandey wrote:

"Yaaaaaaaaaar log kitne creative hote hai (How creative people can be)."

Screenshot of Poonam Pandey's Instagram story.

After being asked to bat first, India were bundled out for 119. Rishabh Pant was the lone warrior for the Men in Blue with a gutsy 42-run knock. The Pakistani batters let their team down as they bottled the run chase despite a decent start.

Pakistan finished at 113/7 in 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer, contributing 31 runs off 44 balls. Jasprit Bumrah produced a stunning spell, swinging the pendulum in India's favour. He was adjudged the Man of the Match as he picked up three wickets while giving away just 14 runs from four overs.

With two wins from as many outings, India are currently the table-toppers of Group A in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"Our mind was to utilise first 6 overs in batting" - Babar Azam on his team's approach in IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Speaking at the post-match presentation of the IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup contest, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam stated that the team had planned to make the most of the powerplay in the run chase but failed to execute their plans well.

He also pointed out that there were a lot of dot balls, which made things difficult for them. Babar said:

"We bowled well. In the batting, lost back to back wickets and had too much dot balls. Tactics was simple to play normally. Just strike rotation and the odd boundary. But in that period we had too many dot balls. Can't expect much from tailenders."

"Our mind was to utilise first six overs in batting. But one wicket down, and again we weren't up to the mark in first six. Pitch looked decent. Ball was coming on nicely. It was a little bit slow, and some balls extra bounce. Have to win last two matches. Will sit and discuss our mistakes but looking forward to last two matches," he added.

Pakistan have lost both of their first two matches at the 2024 T20 World Cup. They will now take on Canada in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

