Yashasvi Jaiswal burns review after Josh Tongue traps him lbw for 28 on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

England cricket team drew first blood by dismissing explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 3 of the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Friday. The left-handed batter took what the home side thought to be a contentious review. However, it went against him as Josh Tongue had successfully trapped him lbw.

Tongue, who struggled considerably in the first innings, needed only four deliveries to get a wicket. The right-arm pacer came around the wicket as Jaiswal missed the flick on to the on-side and the ball swung in to hit the front pad. With the umpire raising his finger immediately after England appealed, Jaiswal took the review after a lengthy discussion with KL Rahul. Despite Ben Stokes trying to remind the umpire that time had lapsed for the review, it was allowed. The wicket from Tongue ended India's opening partnership of 51.

Watch the video of the dismissal:

The southpaw had given Team India a brisk start, notably slamming three boundaries off Brydon Carse's one over. He also smashed a boundary off Tongue's second delivery of the first over, but the latter had the last laugh. Jaiswal also made a brisk 87 in the first innings and it went a long way in Team India's total of 587.

England concede 180-run lead before producing Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket

Jamie Smith and Harry Brook wiped out England's deficit significantly. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, England managed to avoid the follow-on but still conceded a sizeable 180-run lead at Edgbaston, giving the tourists a massive headstart in their second innings. Coming into Day 3, the hosts were 77/3. They soon slumped to 84/5 after Mohammed Siraj nipped out Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) in consecutive deliveries.

However, England mounted a sensational recovery as Jamie Smith and Harry Brook stitched a 303-run partnership to shift the pressure back on India. Nevertheless, Brook's wicket for 158 opened the floodgates for the tourists, and England eventually got bowled out for 407. Smith remained unbeaten on 184.

At Stumps on Day 3, India's lead had surged to 244 runs.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

