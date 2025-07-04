Yashasvi Jaiswal burns review after Josh Tongue traps him lbw for 28 on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 04, 2025 23:34 IST
England v India - 2nd Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Image Credits: Getty)

England cricket team drew first blood by dismissing explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 3 of the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Friday. The left-handed batter took what the home side thought to be a contentious review. However, it went against him as Josh Tongue had successfully trapped him lbw.

Tongue, who struggled considerably in the first innings, needed only four deliveries to get a wicket. The right-arm pacer came around the wicket as Jaiswal missed the flick on to the on-side and the ball swung in to hit the front pad. With the umpire raising his finger immediately after England appealed, Jaiswal took the review after a lengthy discussion with KL Rahul. Despite Ben Stokes trying to remind the umpire that time had lapsed for the review, it was allowed. The wicket from Tongue ended India's opening partnership of 51.

Watch the video of the dismissal:

The southpaw had given Team India a brisk start, notably slamming three boundaries off Brydon Carse's one over. He also smashed a boundary off Tongue's second delivery of the first over, but the latter had the last laugh. Jaiswal also made a brisk 87 in the first innings and it went a long way in Team India's total of 587.

England concede 180-run lead before producing Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket

Jamie Smith and Harry Brook wiped out England's deficit significantly. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, England managed to avoid the follow-on but still conceded a sizeable 180-run lead at Edgbaston, giving the tourists a massive headstart in their second innings. Coming into Day 3, the hosts were 77/3. They soon slumped to 84/5 after Mohammed Siraj nipped out Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) in consecutive deliveries.

However, England mounted a sensational recovery as Jamie Smith and Harry Brook stitched a 303-run partnership to shift the pressure back on India. Nevertheless, Brook's wicket for 158 opened the floodgates for the tourists, and England eventually got bowled out for 407. Smith remained unbeaten on 184.

At Stumps on Day 3, India's lead had surged to 244 runs.

Edited by Aditya Singh
