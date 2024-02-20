"Yashasvi Jaiswal is a combination of Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag" - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has reserved high praise for Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal following the southpaw's incredible batting exploits in the recently concluded Rajkot Test against England.

Jaiswal dazzled everyone with a blistering unbeaten 214-run knock in the Men in Blue's second innings. He countered the English bowlers with great aplomb, not even sparring veteran pacer James Anderson, whom he hit for three sixes in a row.

Kaneria pointed out how the talented youngsters came out on top against Anderson, not falling into the trap set by the seasoned campaigners. He also opined that Jaiswal's batting style is quite similar to legendary Indian batters Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.

The 43-year-old said in his latest YouTube video:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is a combination of Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. He is like a left-handed version of Virender Sehwag. James Anderson is one of the finest fast bowlers and has taken close to 700 wickets. He has been there for ages. He made a plan to trap Jaiswal, but that kid understood the game and destroyed the trap."

It is worth mentioning that Yashasvi Jaiswal is only the second Indian batter to register back-to-back double centuries in a Test series. His performance helped the hosts set an imposing 557-run target in the contest.

Debutant Sarfaraz Khan also shone with the bat, finishing with scores of 62 and 68*. Lauding the right-handed batter for his impactful batsmanship, Kaneria added:

"Sarfaraz Khan had been knocking on the selectors' doors for a long time now, and when he finally got a chance, he stamped his authority. He showed the kind of cricket he plays. It was one of the best innings; he was brilliant."

England were bundled out for a paltry score of 122 in the fourth innings. India completed a historic 434-run victory, their biggest Test win in terms of runs, to claim a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

"I don't think Jasprit Bumrah will be rested for the fourth Test" - Danish Kaneria

Pace-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been a workhorse for Team India in the ongoing Test series against England. The speedster has succeeded in making a mark on the spin-friendly wickets.

Danish Kaneria suggested that India should avoid resting their premier bowler for the fourth Test. He mentioned that the side should first look to clinch a series victory before resting their senior players.

"I don't think Jasprit Bumrah will be rested for the fourth Test. He should play the fourth Test, and once India secure a series victory, he should get rest from the final fixture. India can rest a few senior players and try out their youngsters in the fifth Test, but not in the fourth Test," Kaneria stated.

The fourth Test between India and England will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from February 23 to 27.

