Yashasvi Jaiswal comes up with a special gesture after reaching dominant ton on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal recorded his sixth hundred on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test between England and India at The Oval. He celebrated with a special gesture after reaching the landmark.On the second ball of the 51st over off Gus Atkinson, Yashasvi Jaiswal took a single behind square leg to complete his century. He jumped up and punched the air in delight as the crowd erupted in joy. The batter then took off his helmet and gloves and blew a flying kiss towards the dressing room.He also made a special heart gesture with his hands as everyone in the dressing room stood up to applaud him. Jaiswal brought up his century in quick time, getting there off just 127 balls with 11 fours and two sixes.Watch the moment below:Notably, this is Yashasvi Jaiswal's second hundred of the series. The batter is also closing on 400 runs, having delivered key performances. He had reached his half-century on Day 2 and has carried on from where he left off.Yashasvi Jaiswal starts and ends England tour with centuriesThis is India's last batting innings of the five-match series. Yashasvi Jaiswal began with a hundred in the first Test at Leeds. In the first innings, the left-hander had scored 101 runs off 159 balls with 16 boundaries and a six.Having scored a century in the ongoing fifth and final Test, he ends the tour with a ton, getting past the three-figure mark at the start and end of the series. The youngster has carried on his love of scoring runs against England.Notably, four out of his six Test hundreds have come against England. He slammed two centuries when England toured India in 2024, having scored 712 runs from nine innings at an average of 89.In the ongoing series, he made 101 and 4 in the first Test. He scored 87 and 28 in the second game at Edgbaston. The Lord's Test was not memorable for him with scores of 13 and zero across both innings, respectively. He scored a half-century at Old Trafford. This is also his third Test hundred in SENA countries.