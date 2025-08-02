Yashasvi Jaiswal plays an outrageous upper cut for 6 to reach quick-fire 50 on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 02, 2025 00:06 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Yashasvi Jaiswal in action for his ramp shot. [Getty Images]

India's star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal nailed an upper cut for a six off England all-rounder Jamie Overton to reach his fifty on Day 2 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Friday, August 1. With the maximum, the left-hander reached his half-century off just 47 balls.

The outrageous shot from Jaiswal came in the 17th over of the visitors' second innings. Overton bowled a half-tracker, and Jaiswal followed his instincts to go over the wicketkeeper for a maximum. The southpaw middled the ball to perfection as the pace on it took it into the boundary.

Watch the video below:

This was Yashasvi Jaiswal’s first fifty in the second innings of this series. Overall, he has amassed over 300 runs in the five-match series with the help of one century and three fifties.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century helps India lead by 52 runs with 8 wickets left in the 5th Test against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal started well in the second innings to ensure India took a 52-run lead with eight wickets in hand at stumps on Day 2. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 51 runs off 49 balls, comprising two sixes and seven boundaries. The visitors finished the day at 75/2 after 18 overs. They lost KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan for 7 and 11 as Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson provided the two early breakthroughs, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took the honors with four-wicket hauls as the tourists bundled out England for 247 in their first innings. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett looked solid with the bat, scoring 64 (57) and 43 (38), respectively. The duo put on a 92-run partnership for the first wicket. However, England lost wickets at regular intervals. Harry Brook played a valuable knock of 53 runs to help the hosts take a 27-run lead.

Asked to bat first, India were bundled out for 224 in their first innings. Karun Nair top-scored with 57 runs off 109 balls. Meanwhile, Gus Atkinson bagged a fifer for England. Jos Tongue also scalped three crucial wickets.

The Shubman Gill-led India must win the game to avoid a series defeat. They are trailing by 1-2 in the five-match series.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.

James Kuanal

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master's degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

