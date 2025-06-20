Yashasvi Jaiswal roars in delight after terrific hundred on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal roared in delight after a terrific hundred on Day 1 of the opening Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday. The left-handed batter took a leap after taking off his helmet to celebrate his first three-figure mark on English soil. He reached there in his first attempt as the spectators couldn't stop applauding.

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer, who started his innings with a boundary, got to the three-figure milestone during the 49th over sent down by Brydon Carse. The southpaw started the over with a boundary and followed it up with back-to-back in the fourth and fifth deliveries. The final ball saw him tap the ball to the off side and make a quick call, with Shubman Gill following him to get to the striker's end.

Despite his fairly authoritative start, the youngster got to his fifty off 96 deliveries after the hosts hit back with back-to-back wickets before lunch. Jaiswal seemingly realised the need to knuckle down.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal lay strong foundation after England win toss at Headingley

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Credits: Getty)

The southpaw, along with KL Rahul, took full toll of favourable batting conditions after Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first at Headingley. The opening pair stitched a 91-run stand in 24.5 overs, with Carse breaking the partnership.

B Sai Sudharsan, who was on debut and came in at number three, suffered an unfortunate dismissal. Stokes strangled him down the leg-side, with Jamie Smith taking an excellent catch to his right.

Nevertheless, Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have been unmoved since joining hands, accounting for an unbroken 123-run partnership only in 25.3 overs. It has enabled India to go to tea at 215/2 in 51 overs.

The home side had named their XI two days before the start of the Test, naming three specialist seamers in Carse, Chris Woakes, and Josh Tongue. India have gone with four specialist seamers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur.

The tourists will be extremely buoyed by the start they have got on Day 1 and will look to carry forward the advantage.

