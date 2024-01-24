"Ye alag game of thrones chal raha"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of much-anticipated Test series between India and England

The five-match Test series between India and England is all set to commence on Thursday (January 25) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

The hosts will miss the services of their star middle-order batter, Virat Kohli, during the first two Tests. He was granted a leave by BCCI, citing personal reasons.

Meanwhile, England will be without Harry Brook in the whole series. Brook will be a big miss for the visitors as he was their stand-out performer when they toured Pakistan for the Test series last year.

England have announced their playing XI for the first Test on Wednesday. They choose to go with three frontline spinners and a lone pacer in the bowling department. Ben Foakes got the nod as the wicket-keeper, while Jonny Bairstow will play as the batter in the middle-order.

Indian cricket fans have been waiting enthusiastically to witness high-octane action between the two top teams in Test cricket in challenging conditions. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"There is a possibility that you can lose as well"- Rohit Sharma on India's dominant run in home Test series

Indian captain Rohit Sharma attended the press conference ahead of the series against England. He said that despite their enviable record in home Tests, their winning the series is not certain. He emphasized that losing was also part of the sport and acknowledged that England is a strong opposition.

Sharma said:

"At the end of the day, it’s a sport. There is a possibility that you can lose as well. By no means, whatever past records that we have over the last decade or so, gives us the guarantee that we will come out on top in this series. We still have to play our best cricket.

"England, obviously, is a very good team and the last team to beat us here, in our conditions, was England. I wouldn’t say we are not beatable. Definitely, we are."

On the debate about the selection of a wicket-keeper in the playing XI, Rohit added:

“Yeah, obviously those are the two keepers [Bharat and Jurel] in the squad. We’ll see and assess the performance. We are obviously looking at the bigger picture.

"We want to give as many games as possible to the individual. But we’ll assess after every game what happens and what is right for the team. Whatever is right for the team will do the necessary things."

Who do you think should be the keeper for India in the first Test? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App