"Ye lambi race ka ghoda hai" - Former Indian cricketer on Ishan Kishan

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi believes Ishan Kishan has made quite a strong statement with his incredible double hundred against Bangladesh in the third ODI at Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. The southpaw scored 210 runs off just 131 balls, breaking the record for the fastest ODI double hundred.

Ishan would have probably not even gotten a game had Rohit Sharma not been ruled out with a thumb injury. However, the 24-year-old grabbed his opportunity and made it almost impossible for the selectors to overlook this magnificent performance.

Speaking to India News after the game, here's what Sodhi had to say about Ishan Kishan's incredible knock:

"We were thinking that Ishan Kishan is a young talent who is probably not doing justice to his potential. However, the knock that he has played has been unbelievable and will be remembered for years to come. Ye lambi race ka ghoda hai (he is here for the long haul) and has a range of explosive shots just like Suryakumar Yadav."

Reetinder Sodhi impressed with India's body language in the dead rubber

India registered their biggest ODI win in terms of runs (227) against a Test-playing nation as they bundled out Bangladesh for just 182 and earned themselves a consolation win.

The Men in Blue had already lost the series 2-0 and had a plethora of injuries to deal with. Yet, they had positive body language on the field and dished out a clinical performance that impressed Sodhi.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh India's biggest wins in terms of runs in ODIs:



•257 runs vs Bermuda.

•256 runs vs Hong Kong.

•227* runs vs Bangladesh.

•224 runs vs West Indies. India's biggest wins in terms of runs in ODIs:•257 runs vs Bermuda.•256 runs vs Hong Kong.•227* runs vs Bangladesh.•224 runs vs West Indies.

On this, the former all-rounder stated:

"There was a lot of talk about how they would react in the third ODI after a 2-0 hammering and a series loss. However, the way they stuck together as a team and performed today, it seems like the elusive ICC trophy may not be too far away."

The visitors will want to take the momentum of this big win into the all-important Test series beginning in Chattogram on December 14.

