"Years change, Captains change, Formats change, but Samson getting dropped never changes" - Twitterati fume as wicketkeeper finds himself on the bench yet again

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson once again failed to break into the playing XI for the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday, November 20. The Men in Blue preferred the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda in the middle order, with Rishabh Pant likely to open the innings.

Samson's last T20I appearance came during the tour of the West Indies in August 2022. He failed to make it to the 2022 Asia Cup as well as the T20 World Cup 2022 squads. After playing the ODI series against South Africa a couple of months ago, he plied his trade for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

The talented batter has had it tough of late to break into India's playing XI due to the overwhelming talent at their disposal. However, with a second-string side touring New Zealand, Samson was expected to play a prominent role in the middle order against the Kiwis.

Fuming at the prospect of Samson not being selected yet again, fans vented their frustration on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:

Mohit @Mohittweets13

Captains change

Formats change



G. @Bibliophileeyy How has Hooda superseded Samson in the pecking order? How has Hooda superseded Samson in the pecking order?

Surendra Meena @surry__insta

#SanjuSamson @BCCI Unbelievable politics going on. Unreal biasness. Don't know what he has to do to get his due. Feel really sorry for Sanju Samson. @BCCI Unbelievable politics going on. Unreal biasness. Don't know what he has to do to get his due. Feel really sorry for Sanju Samson. #SanjuSamson

Vivek Kumar @VKrockzzzzzzz



Rishabh Pant has got backing but not Sanju Samson and Unran Malik



@bcci @vikrantgupta73 @YaariSports If you are backing Rishabh Pant in T20I inspite of failure in T20I , then you should give chance to Sanju Samson in today's playing XI.Rishabh Pant has got backing but not Sanju Samson and Unran Malik@bcci @manoj_dimri If you are backing Rishabh Pant in T20I inspite of failure in T20I , then you should give chance to Sanju Samson in today's playing XI.Rishabh Pant has got backing but not Sanju Samson and Unran Malik @bcci @manoj_dimri @vikrantgupta73 @YaariSports

Aryan Sachdeva @aryan__sachdeva

@BCCI @IamSanjuSamson @IrfanPathan Shame on you BCCI. Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame! Playing with emotions of Indians! Torturing Sanju Samson! You have no right to play with country's name in international arena like this. #sanjusamson You deserved a better country! 🥺 Shame on you BCCI. Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame! Playing with emotions of Indians! Torturing Sanju Samson! You have no right to play with country's name in international arena like this. #sanjusamson You deserved a better country! 🥺💔@BCCI @IamSanjuSamson @IrfanPathan

Ashish Nair @ashish_nair12 @gurkiratsgill A poor XI. No Samson, playing Hooda at 5 when we know he's much more comfortable at the top of the order. Bhuvi being persisted with still. Seems like nothing is going to change. @gurkiratsgill A poor XI. No Samson, playing Hooda at 5 when we know he's much more comfortable at the top of the order. Bhuvi being persisted with still. Seems like nothing is going to change.

Harish @harishiOS No place for Sanju Samson even in second string Indian lineup! Bhuvi is stilll there.. Ridiculous. #INDvNZ No place for Sanju Samson even in second string Indian lineup! Bhuvi is stilll there.. Ridiculous. #INDvNZ

Harish @harishiOS No place for Sanju Samson even in second string Indian lineup! Bhuvi is stilll there.. Ridiculous. #INDvNZ No place for Sanju Samson even in second string Indian lineup! Bhuvi is stilll there.. Ridiculous. #INDvNZ

Yuva @Yuva_1234 #NZvIND Sanju Samson not in 11 even in B team Sanju Samson not in 11 even in B team 😂😂😭 #NZvIND

Arif choudhary @Imarifchoudhary I would prefer Samson in place of Hooda. Tbh Hooda is bit of this bit of that. Thoda batting thoda bowling. Samson should have been there. #NZvIND I would prefer Samson in place of Hooda. Tbh Hooda is bit of this bit of that. Thoda batting thoda bowling. Samson should have been there. #NZvIND

Nikunj @Nikunjgupta30

#NZvIND Indian cricket team is going no where, even now Samson is not playing. Smh.🤦 Indian cricket team is going no where, even now Samson is not playing. Smh.🤦#NZvIND

Anubhav shahi 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @Anubhavshahi48 What else Sanju Samson needs to do play in T20I format What else Sanju Samson needs to do play in T20I format

India asked to bowl first by New Zealand in the second T20I

Despite the looming threat of rain marring the second T20I in Mount Maunganui, the weather gods have been kind so far, allowing the contest to begin on time.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson opted to bowl first despite the dominant record of teams who have batted first at the venue over the years. The absence of Trent Boult has forced the Blackcaps to make a change in their playing XI. Right-arm pacer Adam Milne makes it into the side, with the remainder of the team being the same one that played the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against Pakistan.

India, on the other hand, opted not to throw Shubman Gill into the mix, meaning that he will have to wait for his debut. Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar Yadav constitute the middle order. The absence of Dinesh Karthik and the promotion of Rishabh Pant puts stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya a bit lower down the order.

