"Yeh kis tarah ke team hai"- Top 10 funny memes after England batters completely dominate Australia on day 2 of 4th Ashes Test

England galloped to 384/4 in 72 overs at the end of Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester. They have taken a lead of 67 runs in the first innings.

Australia began Day 2 with an overnight score of 299/8, with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins at the crease. English spearhead James Anderson dismissed Cummins off the very first ball of the day to set the tone for his side. Mitchell Starc (36*) managed to push Australia's total to 317 before they got all out. Chris Woakes ended up with a fine five-wicket haul, his first in the Ashes.

Mitchell Starc gave his side a decent start by dismissing English opener Ben Duckett (1) in the third over. Zak Crawley (189) and Moeen Ali (54) stitched a 121-run stand for the second wicket to lay down a stable platform for the middle order. Starc broke the threatening partnership in the 28th over by sending Ali back to the pavilion.

Joe Root (84) and Zak Crawley then launched a stunning onslaught against Aussie bowlers, rendering them clueless. The duo looked in glorious touch and hit boundaries with ease as Australian bowlers leaked runs at an alarming pace.

Cameron Green finally separated them in the 57th over by pulling the curtains on Crawley's majestic innings. Josh Hazlewood then cleaned up Joe Root soon after to give another crucial breakthrough to the visitors. Harry Brook (14*) and Ben Stokes (24*) remained unbeaten for England at Stumps.

"I do doubt myself but I have to keep being me, keep backing my game"- Zak Crawley after his 189 vs Australia on Day 2 of the 4th Ashes Test

Speaking to Sky Sports after stumps on Day 2, Zak Crawley said that he enjoyed a bit of luck during his 189-run knock, which was also studded with some stunning strokeplay. Reflecting on his match-defining batting performance, Crawley said:

"I rode my luck at times - well, quite a lot of the time - but I hit a lot of good shots along the way. I do doubt myself but I have to keep being me, keep backing my game. I am going to have streaks of low scores if I am taking a punt but if I try and be more consistent I might not have a day like today."

Crawley added:

"I have tried to be consistent and it hasn't worked for me. I would much rather it this way. I think at my best I have shown I am good enough for this level."

