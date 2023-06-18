"Yeh kya bored krrha hai"- Top 10 funny memes after Australia's traditional batting approach on day 2 of 1st Ashes Test vs England

Australia managed to reach 311/5 in their first innings at the stumps on day 2 of the first Ashes Test against England in Birmingham. They still trail by 82 runs as England declared their first innings on 393/8 on day 1.

England made early inroads by scalping three wickets in the first session of the second day. However, Australian opener Usman Khawaja fought through the tough phases with disciplined batting effort and accumulated runs smartly to hit a wonderful century.

The action that unfolded on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test entertained cricket fans across the globe. They expressed their reactions to the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Marnus Labuchagne you beuty #Ashes23 Number-1 ranked batsman of Australian pitches started Ashes 2023 with Golden Duck🥵Marnus Labuchagne you beuty Number-1 ranked batsman of Australian pitches started Ashes 2023 with Golden Duck🥵Marnus Labuchagne you beuty 😍🔥 #Ashes23 https://t.co/AZKy018A6R

Usman Khawaja leads Australia's reply in the 1st Ashes Test vs England with a superlative ton

Rain delayed the start on the second day of the 1st Ashes Test. Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja commenced the second day with an overnight score of 14/0.

Stuart Broad utilized the overcast conditions to his advantage and extracted movement to trouble the batters. He gave the hosts their first breakthrough by cleaning up David Warner in the 11th over.

Broad instantly delivered a massive blow to Australia by dismissing world number one Test batter Marnus Labuschagne for a golden duck of the very next ball. Steven Smith then played defensively to weather the storm as English bowlers kept things tight.

England skipper Ben Stokes' wonderful incoming delivery pulled the curtains on Smith's 59-ball stay at the crease in the 27th over. Travis Head joined hands with Usman Khawaja, with his side in trouble at 67/3. Head played his usual attacking game and hit a 63-ball half-century before perishing against spinner Moeen Ali.

Usman Khawaja played a determined knock at the other end and hit a patient century, his first on English soil. Cameron Green (38) gave him company after Head's departure with a steady contribution in the middle order. The lanky all-rounder looked in good touch but failed to convert his start, as Moeen Ali cleaned him up with a classic off-spinner.

Alex Carey then stitched an unbeaten 91-run partnership with Khawaja for the sixth wicket and ensured Australia did not lose any more wickets on the second day.

