“Yes it does, batting without brains” – Geoffrey Boycott on his viral facepalm reaction during 2nd Ashes Test 

Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott has responded to his viral facepalm reaction on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test on Friday, June 30.

The 82-year-old veteran has confirmed that he was disappointed with England’s ‘Bazball’ style of play as they threw wickets off short deliveries that are generally left or defended in conventional cricket.

The legendary English batter said that England were, in fact, batting ‘without brains’. The development came after a random Twitter user tagged him to explain England’s poor show with the bat in their first innings. A user tweeted:

“This photo of @GeoffreyBoycott says all you need to know about England's batting since about 5.30 last night. #rubbish #TheAshes.”

Sir Geoffrey Boycott retweeted the post with the caption:

“Yes, it does, batting without brains. Chatting to my captain Mike Brearley.”

Boycott’s viral reaction came when Harry Brook was holed out to Australian captain Pat Cummins at cover off Mitchell Starc’s bowling after his half-century.

For the uninitiated, England resumed Day 3 at 278/4 and then lost six wickets in quick succession to get bundled for just 325 during the first session. As a result, Australia got a handy 91-run first innings lead.

It’s worth noting that England captain Ben Stokes, Brook and Joe Root fell prey to short-length deliveries, while Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow departed despite getting steady starts.

Australia lead by 221 runs against England in the 2nd Ashes Test

A clinical batting performance from Usman Khawaja (58*), Marnus Labuschagne (30), and David Warner (25) helped Australia end Day 3 at stumps on 130/2.

Earlier in the day, England were bundled out for 325. Ben Duckett top scored with 98.

Mitchell Starc scalped three wickets for Australia, while Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head bagged two apiece.

Batting first, Australia posted 416, courtesy of Steve Smith’s century. The right-handed batter scored 110 off 184, including 15 boundaries.

Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue scalped three wickets apiece for England, while Joe Root bagged two.

