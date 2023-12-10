"You won't be able to play the Player of the Series of the last series" - Aakash Chopra on India's potential bowling lineup for 1st T20I vs SA

Aakash Chopra has said that Ravi Bishnoi might not get a place in India's playing XI for the first T20I against South Africa.

The Men in Blue will face the Proteas in three T20Is, with the first game to be played in Durban on Sunday. Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are the four spinners in India's 17-member T20I squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Bishnoi might have to sit out despite being the Player of the Series in the five T20Is against Australia. He reasoned (5:50):

"Who was the Player of the Series in the last series - Ravi Bishnoi. You might not be able to play Ravi Bishnoi here. If you play Ravi Bishnoi, you will drop Kuldeep Yadav. You have created a huge dilemma for the team. You won't be able to play the Player of the Series of the last series at all."

The former India opener reckons Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar will form a three-pronged seam attack. He said:

"If you play him (Bishnoi), you will feel how can you make Kuldeep sit out. There is no justice. After that, since Siraj is back, Siraj, Arshdeep and Mukesh is what I am thinking."

Chopra added that he isn't sure about Deepak Chahar's availability. The seam-bowling all-rounder missed the last T20I against Australia, and there are questions over whether he has reached the Rainbow Nation as his father is recovering from a stroke.

"No one bowls in the top six" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja being the only all-rounder in India's potential playing XI

Ravindra Jadeja hasn't played a T20I since August 2022.

While observing that Ravindra Jadeja will likely play the spin-bowling all-rounder's role, Aakash Chopra pointed out that India's potential top six might not have a player who can roll his arm over effectively. He stated (4:00):

"Axar (Patel) had a very good series (vs Australia) but he isn't part of the team. Here Ravindra Jadeja is part of the team and as a vice-captain. Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7 and I know what you are thinking, that no one bowls in the top six."

The reputed commentator named Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube as all-rounder options, although he acknowledged that neither can potentially bat in the top six. He said:

"What are we doing? We are not playing the one or two guys who do that. Washi (Washington Sundar) and Shivam Dube can be there in that but they are not going to bat in the top six."

Dube has been ignored for the T20Is against the Proteas after sitting out the entire series against Australia. Sundar too didn't get a game against the Aussies but could feature in the playing XI in the first T20I against South Africa as Jadeja has reportedly not yet traveled.

