“You accept sometimes that there is no space in the main team” - Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up on being a fringe player

Team India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has stated that he has mixed feelings about being a fringe player in the current setup. He, however, added that it’s important to accept the fact that sometimes there will be no place in the main team because there are other players who are doing really well.

Gaikwad has been in and out of the Indian playing XI ever since making his international debut during the tour of Sri Lanka in 2021. He has so far featured in two ODIs and 11 T20Is, scoring 27 and 212 runs respectively.

The 26-year-old is currently in Ireland as part of India’s squad for the three-match T20I series. He scored an unbeaten 19 in the first game and followed it up with 58 off 43 in the second T20I as India won the game by 33 runs.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Gaikwad reflected on the significance of the Ireland series for him, particularly considering his fringe player status.

“This series is very important to me. It makes a big difference when you are playing the series from the first match. You come in with a lot of confidence, lot of preparation and the right mindset. But I think you also accept sometimes that there is no space in the main team; there are batters who are doing really well. It is a mixed feeling,” he stated.

Asked about the advantages of being an opener in T20Is, Gaikwad explained that the top two batters have the luxury to play themselves in during the first few deliveries.

“I think being an opener, I have the luxury to eat up some balls upfront. Face 10-15 balls, and then come back and cover. It is difficult for batters coming in. Usually, there are fewer overs left. Sometimes 8 or 10. They cannot afford to play too many dot balls. Being an opener, it is always great to assess the wicket, play accordingly and figure out what shots you can play and what shots you can’t play,” the right-handed batter added.

India posted 185/5 batting first in the second T20I as Sanju Samson (40 off 26) and Rinku Singh (38 off 21) also chipped in. In response, Ireland were held to 152/8.

“Series win is more important than 3-0 or 2-1” - Gaikwad

With the win on Sunday, India claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They can complete a clean sweep, but Gaikwad stated that winning the series matters most irrespective of the scoreline.

“I guess we have played good cricket in both games. I think Ireland are a very competitive side and they played well today as well; two or three hits here and there, they could have reached closer to the target. As far as winning 3-0 is concerned, the series win is more important than 3-0 or 2-1, it doesn’t really matter,” he concluded.

The third and final T20I of the three-match series will be played in Dublin on Wednesday.