"You amaze us every time with your skills" - Members from the cricket fraternity wish Irfan Pathan on his 37th birthday  

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan rang in his 37th birthday on Wednesday (October 27). Social media was flooded with wishes for the cricketer on the special day. Members of the cricketing fraternity also came forward to extend their wishes to the cricketer.
Pathan's former teammate Dinesh Karthik led the wishes on social media by sharing a picture of the two in Indian colors. The wicketkeeper-batsman also mentioned how the Baroda-born cricketer was a part of his initial bunch of teammates.
Along with Karthik, several other cricket stars also took to their Twitter accounts to share messages for the 37-year-old.
Irfan Pathan is widely hailed as one of the greatest exponents of swing bowling in the country. During his playing days, Pathan enthralled fans with his superlative performances across formats with both bat and bowl.
He played a crucial role in India's championship triumph in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Pathan was also adjudged as the Player of the Match in the all-important summit clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.
The pacer became the first bowler in history to claim a hat-trick in the very first over of a Test match. He achieved this feat against Pakistan in Karachi on January 29, 2006. The manner in which he bamboozled the Pakistani top-order is still etched in the memories of ardent cricket fans.
Irfan Pathan names his top two teams for the T20 World Cup 2021
The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons that India and Australia have an advantage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, considering the conditions in the gulf country. He also emphasized the team strength of the two cricketing nations.
Pathan stated that he wanted to include the defending champions West Indies in his top two. However, the Kieron Pollard-led side lack firepower in their bowling department, as per the ex-India player. Here's what he said:
"Looking at the condition and team strengths, my top 2 teams this T20 World Cup are INDIA AND AUSTRALIA. Would have love to put West Indies in top 2 but I feel they are thin on their bowling department!"