"You amaze us every time with your skills" - Members from the cricket fraternity wish Irfan Pathan on his 37th birthday  

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan rang in his 37th birthday on Wednesday (October 27). Social media was flooded with wishes for the cricketer on the special day. Members of the cricketing fraternity also came forward to extend their wishes to the cricketer.

Pathan's former teammate Dinesh Karthik led the wishes on social media by sharing a picture of the two in Indian colors. The wicketkeeper-batsman also mentioned how the Baroda-born cricketer was a part of his initial bunch of teammates.

DK @DineshKarthik

Best wishes always Wishing a very happy birthday to the one from my initial bunch of teammates and one of the top left-arm all-rounders for Team India.Best wishes always @IrfanPathan Wishing a very happy birthday to the one from my initial bunch of teammates and one of the top left-arm all-rounders for Team India.

Best wishes always @IrfanPathan https://t.co/Y0295vEiNc

Along with Karthik, several other cricket stars also took to their Twitter accounts to share messages for the 37-year-old.

Kuldeep yadav @imkuldeep18

Best wishes and god bless you. Happy birthday @IrfanPathan bhai.Best wishes and god bless you. Happy birthday @IrfanPathan bhai.

Best wishes and god bless you.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Happy Birthday @IrfanPathan Have a wonderful day and wish you lots of happiness and success🤗 Happy Birthday @IrfanPathan Have a wonderful day and wish you lots of happiness and success🤗 https://t.co/Bgy0xGTZnz

Munaf Patel @munafpa99881129

You are the one whome I know & I have spent lot time from Baroda to corner of the world.

Inspiration for many.

Wishing you lot success in your life, personally & professionally. Happy Birthday mere bhai @IrfanPathan You are the one whome I know & I have spent lot time from Baroda to corner of the world.Inspiration for many.Wishing you lot success in your life, personally & professionally. #HappyBirthdayirfanpathan Happy Birthday mere bhai @IrfanPathan

You are the one whome I know & I have spent lot time from Baroda to corner of the world.

Inspiration for many.

Wishing you lot success in your life, personally & professionally.#HappyBirthdayirfanpathan https://t.co/RflTdbibyG

Irfan Pathan is widely hailed as one of the greatest exponents of swing bowling in the country. During his playing days, Pathan enthralled fans with his superlative performances across formats with both bat and bowl.

He played a crucial role in India's championship triumph in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Pathan was also adjudged as the Player of the Match in the all-important summit clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The pacer became the first bowler in history to claim a hat-trick in the very first over of a Test match. He achieved this feat against Pakistan in Karachi on January 29, 2006. The manner in which he bamboozled the Pakistani top-order is still etched in the memories of ardent cricket fans.

Irfan Pathan names his top two teams for the T20 World Cup 2021

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons that India and Australia have an advantage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, considering the conditions in the gulf country. He also emphasized the team strength of the two cricketing nations.

Pathan stated that he wanted to include the defending champions West Indies in his top two. However, the Kieron Pollard-led side lack firepower in their bowling department, as per the ex-India player. Here's what he said:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Looking at the condition and team strengths, my top 2 teams this T20 World Cup are INDIA AND AUSTRALIA. Would have love to put West Indies in top 2 but I feel they are thin on their bowling department!"

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Looking at the condition and team strengths, my top 2 teams this T20 World Cup are INDIA AND AUSTRALIA. Would have love to put West Indies in top 2 but I feel they are thin on their bowling department! What’s yours ?? #T20WorldCup Looking at the condition and team strengths, my top 2 teams this T20 World Cup are INDIA AND AUSTRALIA. Would have love to put West Indies in top 2 but I feel they are thin on their bowling department! What’s yours ?? #T20WorldCup

Edited by Ritwik Kumar