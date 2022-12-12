“You are, for me, the greatest of all time” – Virat Kohli’s emotional message for Cristiano Ronaldo

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has penned an emotional message for football great Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter's Portugal team crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a shock 1-0 defeat against Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday (December 10).

Kohli termed Ronaldo as one of the greatest of all time and said that titles alone don't describe the impact Ronaldo has left on fans as he continues to inspire the next generation of sportspersons worldwide.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote:

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play.”

He continued:

“That’s a gift from God. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are, for me, the greatest of all time.”

It’s worth mentioning that Ronaldo, 37, broke down in tears as he walked down the tunnel after Portugal crashed out of the tournament. Morocco, meanwhile, scripted history by becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals, where they will take on holders France on Wednesday (December 14).

Virat Kohli warms up for Test series against Bangladesh with 44th ODI century

Virat Kohli smashed a century in the third ODI against Bangladesh, scoring his 44th hundred in the format and first in more than three years. The right-hander scored 113 off 91, including a couple of sixes and 24 boundaries.

He shared a 290-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (210) for the second wicket as India posted a mammoth total of 409-8. The visitors won the game by 227 runs to register a consolation win after already losing the series.

Kohli ended his international century drought earlier this year after going without one in 2020 and 2021. He will now have his eyes on the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Coincidentally, his last Test ton (27th) came against the same team in November 2019.

The Delhi batter will look to guide his team to another series win against Bangladesh, who are yet to win a Test against India. A 2-0 victory will boost the visitors’ chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

