"You couldn't have asked for anything more" - Michael Atherton says New Zealand's 2023 World Cup win vs Sri Lanka was the perfect game for them

Michael Atherton reckons New Zealand's emphatic win in their 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday was the perfect game for them.

The Kiwis bundled out the Lankan Lions for 171 after asking them to set a target in Bengaluru. They then chased down the below-par total with five wickets and 26.4 overs to spare to virtually seal their place in the semi-finals.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Atherton was asked about his thoughts on New Zealand's comprehensive win against Sri Lanka, to which he responded:

"That was the perfect game for New Zealand when you think about it. You couldn't have asked for anything more tonight. Not only did they win, they won comfortably to up that net run rate, effectively sealing a semi-final place. I know we can't quite say that yet."

The former England opener added that Trent Boult and Devon Conway getting back close to their best will also help the Kiwis' cause going forward. He elaborated:

"If you said two players, who have perhaps not been in peak form, that would be Trent Boult and Devon Conway. Trent Boult picked up powerplay wickets and then Devon Conway came out in the second innings and looked in pretty good touch. So key players finding some form before the semi-finals."

Boult picked up three wickets in the powerplay and finished with figures of 3/37 in 10 overs. Conway scored a 42-ball 45 and added 86 runs with Rachin Ravindra for the first wicket to lay the foundation for New Zealand's chase.

"It looked a better-balanced side with Lockie Ferguson in there" - Michael Atherton on New Zealand's attack

Lockie Ferguson returned figures of 2/35 in 10 overs. [P/C: AP]

Michael Atherton was further asked about Lockie Ferguson regaining his fitness and delivering the goods when the team needed him the most, to which he replied:

"I thought it looked a better-balanced side with Lockie Ferguson in there. They obviously took some punishment in the last game against Pakistan when Ish Sodhi played as a second spinner. They have been hurt with injuries. Ferguson is fit again tonight."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that New Zealand have a well-rounded attack. He explained:

"You think of New Zealand's attack, they have got two skillful bowlers in Trent Boult and Tim Southee, they have got somebody who can bowl 145 clicks or above in Lockie Ferguson and then they have got two left-arm spinners and an off-spinner."

Atherton acknowledged that New Zealand's attack might not be as good as India's. However, he added that they have most bases covered that can keep the opposition thinking.

Poll : Do India have a better bowling attack than New Zealand heading into their potential semi-final clash? Yes No 0 votes