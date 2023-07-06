"You would have to call him the second-best since Sir Donald Bradman" - Nasser Hussain ahead of Steve Smith's 100th Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has rated Steve Smith as Australia's second-best since Sir Donald Bradman to play 100 Tests. The 55-year-old believes the right-hander has proved time and again his ability to adapt to conditions around the world.

The 3rd Ashes Test, starting on Thursday, July 6, at Headingley in Leeds will be Smith's 100th Test, having debuted in 2010 as a bowler. The former Aussie captain will become the 15th player to reach the milestone as the tourists hope to regain the Ashes urn.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain stated:

"In considering where Steve Smith stands among Australian cricketers upon the occasion of his 100th Test cap, you would have to call him the second-best since Sir Donald Bradman. Only the late Shane Warne would be above someone with such a phenomenal statistical record. Whenever I judge how great a player someone is, I assess whether they can perform in all conditions around the world."

Hussain accounted for Smith's centuries in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the Lord's Test, signaling he doesn't depend on conditions for runs. He continued:

"Just look at what he has done in England so far this summer. Playing in that World Test Championship final on a slightly spicy pitch, he got a hundred. Then, batting first at Lord’s last week, he struck another. These are performances that show he is no flat-track bully who only scores runs when everything is in his favour, but a batsman able to adapt to challenges posed around the world."

Simultaneously, Hussain recalled the 34-year-old's lowest ebb and how he still cops flak for it. He added:

"Smith obviously had difficult times. None more so than the whole sandpaper scandal in Cape Town five years ago, and losing the Australian captaincy meant he paid the biggest price. Smith gets booed when he gets off the bus and when he goes out to bat, and has songs sung at him fielding on the boundary."

Smith was the captain when the 'sandpaper gate' took place in Cape Town against South Africa in March 2018. Despite staying out of the game for over a year, the veteran struck a phenomenal 144 in the first Ashes Test of 2019.

"He has performed how Australians would want their cricketers to" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Nasser Hussain acknowledged Steve Smith as one of the greatest servants of the game, saying:

"Personally, though, I think it is probably time to stand and applaud Smith for what he has done as a cricketer. He has performed how Australians would want their cricketers to: someone a bit quirky who loves contributing to the baggy green cause and Australian cricket in general."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator is keen to see for how long the former Aussie captain can play, given the energy he spends in refining his game. He added:

"I guess the only question for Smith now is how long he continues. He is so obsessed by batting and when you are like that it takes a lot of energy. What I do know is that cricket is better off for having someone such as Smith in it. One of the greats of the game does things differently, and we should admire his failings, his quirkiness, his obsessions while he is still around."

Australia won the second Test at Lord's by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead at Lord's as England face a must-win game at Headingley.

