"You don't call someone from outside to have tea" - Aakash Chopra on Varun Chakaravarthy's inclusion for IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Varun Chakaravarthy should be a part of the Men in Blue's playing XI in the upcoming ODI series against England. He pointed out that the spinner wouldn't have been added to the squad to sit on the sidelines.

India will square off against England in three ODIs, with the first game to be played in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Chakaravarthy, who wasn't picked in the original Indian squad, was added to the mix after his exploits with the ball in the five-match T20I series against the same opponents.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reckoned that Chakaravarthy's inclusion implies that he would be a part of the hosts' playing XI.

Trending

"This is a big one as well because Varun Chakaravarthy was in my original team. I felt Varun should be kept because you won't need too many finger spinners and the wrist spinners might actually have a bigger say. However, the selectors hadn't picked him," he said (7:30).

"Now you have suddenly picked Varun Chakaravarthy here. Since you have decided to use his current red-hot form, which I think is the right thing to do, you will have to play him here now. You cannot make him warm the bench. You don't call someone from outside to have tea. Now that you have come, you have to play," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra opined that Kuldeep Yadav should also be a part of India's playing XI. He reasoned that the left-arm wrist spinner hasn't played an international game since the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand in October last year.

"It means you have to leave aside the desire to have a batter at No. 8" - Aakash Chopra on the repercussions of Varun Chakaravarthy's inclusion

Varun Chakaravarthy is yet to make his ODI debut. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra pointed out that India might have to dispense with the idea of playing an all-rounder at No. 8.

"Two fast bowlers will play for sure. You will have to play Mohammed Shami with Arshdeep Singh. It means you have to leave aside the desire to have a batter at No. 8. That won't be possible now if you make the team properly," he said (8:40).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Varun Chakaravarthy's inclusion won't serve the purpose if either he or Kuldeep Yadav isn't part of the XI.

"If you don't play Kuldeep and play Varun, and keep a finger spinner at No. 8, that will defeat the purpose. When will you play Kuldeep then? If you want to keep Varun Chakaravarthy for the Champions Trophy, when will you play him?" Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that India might have to somehow find a place for Harshit Rana in the XI during the ODI series against England. He highlighted that Rohit Sharma and company wouldn't want the seamer to make his debut in the Champions Trophy 2025 if he is picked for the tournament because of Jasprit Bumrah's potential absence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news