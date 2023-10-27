"You can book your return tickets now itself as you will get them slightly cheap" - Aakash Chopra on England's dismal 2023 World Cup performances

Aakash Chopra recently criticized England's performances in the 2023 World Cup and pointed out that they can potentially book their return tickets now.

Jos Buttler and company suffered an eight-wicket mauling at the hands of Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 26. The defeat dropped them to ninth position in the points table, with only two points from five games. The defending champions are left with virtually an impossible task of making it through to the semi-finals.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that England's dismal performances have left him speechless. He said (4:35):

"What should I say about England? You haven't left me in a position to say anything. Regroup a little and if it's like this, you can book your return tickets now itself as you will get them slightly cheap, there is still some time left."

The former India opener feels the defending champions don't even have the desire to make it to the knockout stages.

"I don't feel you even want to progress because you are not playing cricket like that," Aakash Chopra observed. "I have a lot of respect for England but not for the cricket they are playing. You used to talk about the brand but the situation is very bad at the moment."

England started their World Cup campaign with a nine-wicket loss to New Zealand. Although they registered an emphatic 137-run win in their next game against Bangladesh, they have suffered crushing defeats in their last three matches against Afghanistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

"They are unable to chase and are unable to defend as well" - Aakash Chopra on England

England were bundled out for 156 against Sri Lanka. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra further highlighted that England have been found wanting both while chasing and setting targets. He stated (0:25):

"The team hasn't come. They are unable to chase and are unable to defend as well because they have not able to score that many runs. The England guys' stories are looking extremely ordinary."

Chopra wasn't sure whether England's defeat against the Lankan Lions can be classified as an upset. He elaborated (1:20):

"We got to see a good encounter once again. It was one-sided for sure but it was an upset. It's a question whether it was an upset or not because England lose to everyone. When you play against India, if you beat India, that will be an upset, this perhaps wasn't an upset."

England were bowled out for 156 in 33.2 overs, with Ben Stokes (43), Jonny Bairstow (30) and Dawid Malan (28) being the only players to reach the 20-run mark. Pathum Nissanka (77*) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (65*) then strung together an unbroken 137-run third-wicket partnership to help Sri Lanka register an easy win.

