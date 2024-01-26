"You can call it version 2.0" - Zaheer Khan lauds KL Rahul's consistent recent performances

Zaheer Khan has lauded KL Rahul for his consistent performances in the recent past, including an 86-run knock in India's first innings of the first Test against England.

Rahul's innings helped India end Day 2 (Friday, January 26) in Hyderabad at 421/7. The hosts have a first-innings lead of 175 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja (81*) and Axar Patel (31*) at the crease.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Zaheer was asked about Rahul consistently delivering the goods since his return after a long injury layoff. He responded:

"If you see his career, the journey has been impacted because of injury. He was coming in good form and then missed matches because of injuries. So he missed a stretch that is required in international cricket when you are in good form."

"If you keep that in mind, you can call it version 2.0 because he played a few excellent knocks in the World Cup, scored a very good hundred in South Africa, and here also, although he missed a century, it was an extremely good knock," the former India pacer added.

Rahul amassed 452 runs at an excellent average of 75.33 in 10 innings in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He played a 101-run knock in India's first innings of the Centurion Test against South Africa and has followed it up with another responsible knock as a middle-order batter against England.

"He played only 4 sweep shots" - Owais Shah lauds KL Rahul's shot selection

KL Rahul struck eight fours and two sixes during his 86-run knock. [P/C: BCCI]

Owais Shah was further asked what he liked the most in KL Rahul's game. He replied:

"If you listen to his interview, he said that they have grown up playing on such wickets. Then, he spoke about selecting the shots he could have played on this wicket and that is why he played an exceptional knock. He played only four sweep shots."

The former England batter praised the Karnataka player for primarily playing with a vertical bat and for his wristwork against the spinners. He explained:

"On the flip side, most of the players in the England team play the sweep shot only. He plays more with the straight bat, and he gets boundaries as well as singles and doubles while doing that. When he plays spin, he uses the wrists and places the ball into the gaps."

Shah concluded by expressing surprise about questions being raised regarding Rahul's place in the Indian XI, claiming he is a top-class player.

