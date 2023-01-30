“You can give him a chance in Shubman Gill’s place” – Danish Kaneria on Prithvi Shaw

Danish Kaneria wants Prithvi Shaw to replace Shubman Gill for the series decider against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1. The former Pakistan cricketer pointed out Gill’s failures in the last two games. He reckons Shaw could do wonders for Team India if given consistent opportunities.

The statement comes after Gill registered 7 and 11 in the first two games against the Kiwis. Earlier, the 23-year-old scored 7, 5 and 46 in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“It’s the last game. You’ve seen how Shubman Gill plays. Prithvi Shaw is an exciting young cricketer. He is known for his attacking game. You can give him a chance in Shubman Gill’s place. Shaw has the flair. If he plays consistently, he can do wonders.”

“He needs to work on his spin and bounce” – Danish Kaneria on Shubman Gill

Kaneria further pointed out Gill’s struggle against spin and bounce. He wants Gill to work on his flaws to improve his game. He also warned the Men in Blue to be prepared for challenging games after they chased down 100 off the penultimate ball of the second innings. He said said:

“No doubt Shubman Gill is a fantastic batter, but he needs to look at the flaws in his batting. He needs to work on his spin and bounce. India have won, but there is a need for improvement. At times, there’ll be difficult conditions.”

Gill’s failure in the shortest format comes even as he dominated the 50-over format against both Sri Lanka and New Zealand. So far, he has amassed 567 runs in six ODIs at an average of 113.40, including a double century and two hundred.

Kaneria also added that Ishan Kishan should keep his place since there is a lack of specialist wicketkeepers in the squad.

“If you remove Ishan, then who’ll do the keeping? You need a wicketkeeper-batter.”

Kishan is yet to register a half-century in the last 13 T20I innings. So far, he has scored 4 and 13 runs in the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand.

