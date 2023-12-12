"You carry our hearts with you" - Hazel Keech shares love-filled post on husband Yuvraj Singh's birthday

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 42nd birthday on Tuesday, December 12. On his special day, the legendary cricketer received an adorable, love-filled wish from his wife, Hazel Keech.

Hazel shared a heartwarming video on social media, which featured some of Yuvraj's cute moments with her and their kids. She also dedicated an endearing caption to wish her husband.

She captioned the post:

"Gosh. I love you. Our kids love you. God bless this day, the day you were born. What a blessing it is to know you, to call you daddy/husband/friend/partner. You give so much to everyone, and I hope you feel all the love in the world that's out there for you, cos there's so much of it. I celebrate you today, and everyday. Happy Birthday You ❤️ you carry our hearts with you ❤️.

"Ps and as the song goes "we were just two young kids.... and to think, that all it took was just a feeling and a look" Pps the look on Auras face when you were burping her in the second from last picture is MINI YOU! ❤️."

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech met at a mutual friend's party in 2011. They tied the knot on November 30, 2016. They became parents for the first time in January 2022, after the birth of their son, Orion Keech Singh. Earlier this year, in August, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Aura.

"How many people talk about him?" - Gautam Gambhir feels Yuvraj Singh didn't get enough recognition for his role in India's 2011 World Cup win

Yuvraj Singh was one of the key architects of India winning the 2011 World Cup at home. He contributed significantly with both bat and ball, emerging as the Player of the Tournament.

Yuvraj chalked up 362 runs in nine matches while also bagging 15 wickets. Gautam Gambhir, who was also part of the squad, believes that Yuvraj didn't get the spotlight despite his incredible performances at the showpiece event.

Speaking on ANI's podcast, Gambhir said:

"You know it. You please tell me that one player Yuvraj Singh who was Man of the Tournament in 2011, how many people talk about him. Why? Probably he does not have a good PR agency. Probably this word 'underrated' is a very unfair word. It is actually under-shown, if you won't show the people, then they won't know and you keep showing one person, then he will become a brand."

It is worth mentioning that Yuvraj played in the 2011 World Cup while battling cancer. Following a decorated career, he announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in June 2019.