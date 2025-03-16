"You don't have to compete with Sanju" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Rishabh Pant as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player with the greatest opportunity in IPL 2025. He pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter could return to India reckoning with impressive performances in the upcoming edition of the prestigious league, but urged him not to bat at the top of the order to compete with Sanju Samson.

LSG acquired Pant for a whopping ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction last November. They subsequently appointed him as their skipper ahead of Nicholas Pooran, who was believed to be the other contender after his retention for ₹21 crore.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener pointed out that IPL 2025 presents Pant with a great opportunity to return to the Men in Blue's T20I side. However, he opined that the southpaw should occupy one of the middle-order positions alongside Nicholas Pooran and David Miller, and not play as an opener.

"Rishabh Pant has a big opportunity. Why am I saying that? He is not part of the T20 team. He is not even part of their scheme of things. People are surprised as to why such a strong player is unable to get set in T20s. So, this is your season, sir. Come and score so many runs so that everyone is shaken," he said (7:30).

"Where he would bat would be a question. There are a lot of discussions that he would open as keepers are batting there. You don't have to compete with Sanju. You have to make your own place properly. I would say there is no need to bat above No. 3 or No. 4. If you get a great start, come at No. 3, or else keep all three left-handers at four, five and six, and hit everyone," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rishabh Pant is one of the most prolific run-getters at No. 4 and No. 5 in the Indian Premier League's 17-year history. He highlighted that only MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers and Dinesh Karthik have aggregated more runs than Pant in those positions.

"The T20 selections are going to be very dynamic" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's T20I prospects

Rishabh Pant played all games in India's title-winning run in the 2024 T20 World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that India's current T20I side might see changes before next year's T20 World Cup.

"There are two things. Firstly, take the team forward. Then you get recognized more as a captain. Secondly, if you score runs, you return to India reckoning. I am still not convinced that the T20 team playing currently will play next year as well. The T20 selections are going to be very dynamic," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Rishabh Pant can put forth his case by showcasing his credentials both as a captain and a batter in IPL 2025.

"So this IPL will play a huge role in terms of who is moving forward and able to make his place again. So I see a huge opportunity for Rishabh Pant as a captain with a new franchise and as a batter," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra chose Prince Yadav and M Siddharth as the other Lucknow Super Giants players with opportunities in IPL 2025. He pointed out that the duo could get chances at the start of the tournament due to a spate of injuries in the LSG camp.

