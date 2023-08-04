"You do the cryptic crossword" - Brendon McCullum reveals how he blocked any outside noise during Ashes 2023

England Test team's coach Brendon McCullum revealed how he blocked out any external noise amid the stumping row after the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The former New Zealand captain stated that he didn't read any of it and was determined about how no messaging should come from the outside.

The 2023 Ashes series found its first flashpoint when Alex Carey stumped Jonny Bairstow in controversial fashion in the 4th innings at Lord's. The incident didn't go down well with the hosts as the Lord's crowd booed Pat Cummins and co. while the members were spotted heckling Usman Khawaja and David Warner.

Speaking on SENZ Breakfast, McCullum stated that doing crossword puzzles instead of reading news helps. The 42-year-old also opined that the coaching staff's inputs help a lot better than most others. He said:

"I didn’t read any of it, I think that’s the greatest recipe – you do the cryptic crossword rather than reading the sporting news, that certainly helps. Any messaging should come from within, rather than from those on the outside. We get the benefit of watching these guys work day in and day out – therefore, if they want any feedback we’re in the best place to give it."

The former keeper-batter highlighted that England didn't want to change their style of play despite being 0-2 down, adding:

"From our side of things, we were just trying to make sure our messaging was consistent with what we started out with. The skipper and I are very aligned with how we like to go about things and that didn’t change right throughout. But I think if anything, our confidence levels rose knowing that we were capable of going toe-to-toe with Australia."

Ben Stokes and Co. denied Australia their first series win on English soil by leveling it 2-2. The fifth Test at the Oval also marked the end of Test careers for Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali.

"2-2 was a great result" - Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum hailed his players for responding to the 0-2 scoreline and felt Ben Stokes' ability to hold the team together was magnificent. He stated:

"The whole last two months has been an awesome ride – we went 2-nil down in the series, which put us under a little bit of pressure, but to respond the way we did, I was proud of all the boys and the way the skipper was able to hold the fort for everyone when were under pressure. In the end, 2-2 was a great result and we were pleased with what we were able to serve up, particularly in the latter part of the series."

England's next Test assignment is the five-Test tour of India in January 2024.