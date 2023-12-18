"You feel you have found someone who can play for the Indian team for the next 10-15 years" - Irfan Pathan lauds Sai Sudharsan's knock in 1st ODI

Irfan Pathan reckons Sai Sudharsan can be a long-term prospect for India after the youngster played an exceptional knock on his international debut in alien South African conditions.

The Men in Blue bowled out South Africa for 116 after they opted to bat first in the first ODI in Johannesburg on Sunday. Sudharsan then scored an unbeaten 55 off just 43 deliveries as the visitors chased down the paltry target with eight wickets and 33.2 overs to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on Sudharsan's knock, to which he responded:

"If someone bats like this on a South African pitch, you feel you have found someone who can play for the Indian team for the next 10-15 years. It is very early but still an exceptional start. The first four came off the first ball. So he started extremely well."

The former India all-rounder pointed out that the southpaw has a well-rounded game. He explained:

"When you see him bat, he stays upright, plays the short ball well, uses his feet well, plays fast bowling and spin equally well off both the front and back foot, brings the sweep shot out, and then dances down the track to generate pace if a fast bowler doesn't have the pace. So it seems like he is extremely mature."

Sudharsan struck nine fours during his 55-run knock. He added 88 runs for the second wicket with Shreyas Iyer (52 off 45) after his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed cheaply.

"He has got a chance to play in different places and positions and made the most of it" - Irfan Pathan on Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan played a 96-run knock in the IPL 2023 final. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan highlighted that Sai Sudharsan has gained from varied experiences early in his cricketing career. He elaborated:

"His List A career has been fantastic, he has an average of over 60. Secondly, he has done very well in the IPL. Thirdly, he has just come after playing county cricket. When you combine all these things, at such a young age, he has got a chance to play in different places and positions and made the most of it."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the 22-year-old's sporting family background has also helped his cause. He said:

"Coming from a sporting family is a very big factor in Sai Sudharsan's cricket because it gives you a different mentality. You get a slight headstart on the other players."

Pathan opined that the Tamil Nadu batter got an opportunity to play for India at absolutely the right time. He added that barring an early lbw reprieve, the stylish batter looked in great control.

