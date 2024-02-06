"You cannot give them the cushion" - Pragyan Ojha says Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar will have to make way if Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return

Pragyan Ojha reckons Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar will have to make way if Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return to the Indian squad for the third Test against England.

Kohli had opted out of the first two Tests against England for personal reasons. Rahul, who scored 86 runs in India's first innings of the first Test, missed the second game in Visakhapatnam due to pain in his right quadriceps.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Ojha was asked about the pressure on Shreyas for his place in the Indian XI considering that Shubman Gill scored a century in the second innings. He responded:

"Shreyas Iyer was left slightly behind. When you talk about great batters like Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul has also scored runs, when they return, they will automatically be part of the XI. So probably Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar will have to make way because the situation is like that."

"It's not that you don't want to give opportunities but when great batters are coming and you don't have that much room, you cannot give them the cushion. So go back and score runs in domestic cricket," the former India spinner added.

Shreyas aggregated 56 runs across his two innings in the Visakhapatnam Test and lost his wicket while playing a big shot in the second essay. Patidar contributed 41 runs across his two hits in his debut Test and fell prey to Rehan Ahmed in both innings.

"I will repeatedly talk about the way he handled pressure" - Pragyan Ojha lauds Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill scored a century in India's second innings. [P/C: Getty]

On the flip side, Pragyan Ojha praised Shubman Gill for delivering under pressure. He elaborated:

"Fantastic batting by Shubman Gill. He grasped his chance. I will repeatedly talk about the way he handled pressure. Everyone knows that he has a lot of talent. When you play for your country, you have something special."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Punjab batter showing the ability to bounce back after a lean run will hold him in good stead.

"However, if you are repeatedly questioned in different ways and things are not going in your favor, your mentality takes you forward. That was a standout thing seen in him. I feel this will change his character because he will now know what needs to be done when he gets into a similar situation," Ojha said.

Gill scored 104 runs off 147 deliveries in India's second innings. It was the first time he reached the half-century mark in his last 13 Test innings.

