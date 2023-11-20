"You got stuck in your own web" - Aakash Chopra questions India's choice of pitch for the 2023 World Cup final vs Australia

Aakash Chopra feels India's decision to play the 2023 World Cup final against Australia on a black-soil surface proved counterproductive.

The Men in Blue were bowled out for 240 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Aussies chased down the target with six wickets and seven overs to spare to bag a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Reflecting on India's loss in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the hosts chose the wrong surface for the game. He explained (2:10):

"I feel India conceded a point right at the start. India probably would have had the choice of pitch they wanted to play on. The Indian team chose the black-soil pitch, where there will be a lot of help for spin. However, the starting point was probably slightly defensive."

The former India opener added:

"We shouldn't have even needed to think about the sort of pitch we should have played on against Australia. If you get to bat first, the pitch shouldn't be one that doesn't allow you to play with freedom. When you chose a dry black-soil pitch, you got stuck in your own web, if you think in that way."

Rohit Sharma's 31-ball 47 helped India reach 80/2 after 10 overs. However, they managed only 160 runs, with just four boundaries, in the next 40 overs to cede the advantage to Australia.

"A team that makes fewer mistakes generally finds themselves in better situations" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's winning traits

Travis Head's explosive knock took the game away from India. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra highlighted a couple of defining factors in crunch games. He elaborated (1:20):

"The final encounters are driven by two factors. The first is that a team that makes fewer mistakes generally finds themselves in better situations. They are the teams that absorb pressure. The others are the ones who dare to play fearlessly."

Chopra pointed out that Pat Cummins and company were better than India in both those areas. He said:

"So these are two big factors. If you do handle these two factors well, no one can stop you from winning. That doesn't guarantee you success but you will win tomorrow if not today, because you are a winner if you have these two qualities. Australia showed that by doing it."

Australia were reduced to 47/3 after seven overs in their run chase. However, Travis Head adopted a bold approach and smashed a 120-ball 137 to take them to a comprehensive win.

