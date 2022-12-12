“You are a hero to the world” – Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech’s special birthday wish for the cricketer as he turns 41

Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech has penned an emotional message for her husband, who turned 41 on Monday, December 12. She labeled him a hero to the world who only deserves love and blessings.

Taking to Instagram, Keech shared a picture of Yuvraj enjoying a good night’s sleep with their son. She captioned the post:

“To a wonderful Daddy, a perfect husband, a devoted son, a supportive brother, a spoiled son in law, a determined sportsman, a loyal friend, a fun loving goof, an inspiring icon… you give so much of yourself to others and help as many people as you can daily, and everyones adores you.”

She continued:

“You deserve only love and gods blessings, you special human. You are a hero to the world and the universe to our son. I love you deeply Yuvi. Get spoiled rotten this year and every year on this day. You deserve nothing less. Happy birthday, Panda daddy.”

For the uninitiated, Yuvraj tied the knot with former Bollywood actress Hazel Keech in November 2016. The couple welcomed their son Orion in January 2022.

Yuvraj Singh is a two-time World Cup champion

Yuvraj Singh made his international debut in 2000 and called it quits in 2019. The all-rounder represented India in 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, having amassed more than 11,000 runs. He was instrumental for the Men in Blue during the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup wins, helping his team lift the Championship titles. He also earned the Man of the Tournament award in the latter.

The southpaw is among the few batters who have hit six sixes in an over, which came against England’s Stuart Broad in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.

Singh was phenomenal for India in the 2011 World Cup triumph, becoming the first all-rounder to score 350+ runs and pick up 15 wickets in the tournament.

Off the field, he defeated cancer and made a comeback for the national side in 2012.

Yuvraj Singh is also a two-time IPL champion with Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016) and Mumbai Indians (2019).

He also helped the Maratha Arabians win the Abu Dhabi T10 League in 2019. More recently, Singh was appointed a mentor to debutants New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022.

