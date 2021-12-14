"You do your homework on Broady" - Travis Head on England bowlers bowling round the wicket

Travis Head has reiterated that Australia have done their homework against the round-the-wicket bowling tactics England might deploy in the second Ashes Test. It is scheduled to start on December 16 in Adelaide.

After a horrific defeat at the Gabba, England will bring veteran pace duo Stuart Broad and James Anderson to their playing XI for the pink-ball tie. With Broad returning for the second Test, the spotlight will be on the left-handed batsmen in the Australian ranks. Broad had used his round-the-wicket tactics to great effect in earlier contests between the two sides.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#Ashes | @alintaenergy Alex Carey believes Travis Head can become one of the "best players in the world"... But Head's not getting too far ahead of himself! 😅 Alex Carey believes Travis Head can become one of the "best players in the world"... But Head's not getting too far ahead of himself! 😅 #Ashes | @alintaenergy https://t.co/IVxFe5qz9i

Travis Head, hero of the first Ashes Test, has revealed that they will be prepared to face Broad from round the wicket this time around. Addressing a group of journalists, the southpaw said:

"Not just on [facing] Broady, but generally batting [from] around the wicket - we looked at some stuff. Personally, I've worked really hard on facing round-the-wicket (bowling). We got found out a bit in England, personally, and maybe as a team."

"Over the last six months, I've gone away and worked really hard at that, how I line the ball up and where I try to play it. You do your homework on Broady. He's a fantastic bowler. He'll be challenging here with the pink ball, but you've got other blokes who are similar," Head added.

The Field @thefield_in #Ashes



WHAT. A. BALL.



Stuart Broad removes Travis Head with one of the best deliveries you will see all year!



WHAT. A. BALL.Stuart Broad removes Travis Head with one of the best deliveries you will see all year! #AshesWHAT. A. BALL. Stuart Broad removes Travis Head with one of the best deliveries you will see all year!https://t.co/yGLENHi2t2

Head admitted that Broad had the upper hand in the last Ashes series against Australia. However, the Australian batter added that if they can bat long hours, they can put the English bowlers under pressure this time.

"I haven't played [against Anderson]. Broad was tough in the Ashes, he was fantastic against the left-handers and probably got the upper hand," Head said.

The Australian southpaw added:

"The conditions here, we are used to them, and if we can put the bowlers out there for an extended period of time, [we can] put them under pressure. No doubt Broad will be coming in excited about the Test and the pink ball. It does give the opportunity to swing it and he has had success against left-handers so he'll be confident. But we've come off a fantastic Test and everyone in this team is in fantastic form, so it's exciting."

Broad has dismissed David Warner seven times in the past. The veteran quick has also dismissed Marcus Harris and Travis Head three times each.

"I don't want to be someone who doesn't contribute over the next four Tests" - Travis Head

The 27-year-old returns to his home turf on the back of a significant outing in the first Ashes Test. Head, who was preferred ahead of Usman Khawaja, wants to continue his good form in the remaining matches of the Ashes.

"If the opportunities present itself, I'm going to try and take it. It's one innings, hopefully one innings that can kick start a nice little journey in the Ashes. I can hopefully show people I have got the talent to do it. I don't want to be someone who doesn't contribute over the next four Tests," Head concluded.

Also Read Article Continues below

Australia currently lead the five-match series 1-0 after a nine-wicket win at the Gabba.

Edited by Diptanil Roy