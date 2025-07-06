"You don't have hunger, you won't last long" - Former England captain's huge statement on Shubman Gill's second ton in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain hailed Team India skipper Shubman Gill's hunger for big runs after the latter's record-breaking batting in the ongoing second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Edgbaston. The 25-year-old broke several records with his 269 in the first innings, following his magnificent 147 in the first Test at Leeds.

Gill became India's top scorer in an innings in England and made the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests. However, the stylish right-hander was not done yet as he scored a brilliant 161 in the second innings to break England's back.

With a match aggregate of 430 runs, Gill became the second-highest run-scorer in a match behind only Graham Gooch (456).

Talking about the Indian captain in his column on the Daily Mail, Hussain wrote:

"When India arrived in England, there were two anomalies among their batting stats. The first was that KL Rahul averaged only 33, and we've seen how well he's played so far. The second was Gill's average of 35. It's nearly 43 now – and I can only see it climbing higher. You also need hunger. If you're an Indian Test batter and you don't have hunger, you won't last long."

He added:

"Take a stroll round the maidans of Mumbai and you'll see countless young batters with ambitions of forging a career at the highest level. In a few years, they'll be ready to take your place. Gill has that hunger, which is why he turned his first-innings century into 269, and why he was ready to go again when he walked out to bat in the second. By way of a serious bonus, he has elegance too."

Gill's heroics have India well-placed to complete a famous win in the Edgbaston Test. The visitors set Ben Stokes' side an improbable target of 608 and reduced them to 72/3 at stumps on Day 4.

"He could break all sorts of records before the series is over" - Nasser Hussain on Shubman Gill

Nasser Hussain believes Shubman Gill could break several records in the England series, considering his start in the first two Tests. The 25-year-old has already reached a tally of 585 runs at an average of 146.25 in two matches.

While Sir Donald Bradman's single series record of 974 runs has stood for 95 years, Gill has a golden opportunity to break the incredible feat with three games remaining.

"Shubman Gill said before this game that he was going to focus on his batting, and try to be the leading run-scorer in the series. And you'd have to say he's made quite a start: his 161 in India's second innings took his total in two games to 585. He could break all sorts of records before the series is over," wrote Hussain (via the aforementioned source).

Shubman Gill has eight Test centuries, with five coming against England, as he has improved his overall Test average to an impressive 42.72.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

